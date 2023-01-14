Sporting Life: For legendary sailor Ben Ainslie, high-pressure situations are a real buzz

In a home in south-west London lies a sailor’s treasure whose worth cannot quite be estimated. How do you put a price on a life of sweat, skill and ambition? The treasure is silver and gold and is kept in a “little washbag, you know like you get on an airliner”.

On Saturday, the owner of this treasure was jousting on the water in Singapore. As a camera-wielding helicopter swooped low and boats skidded across the East Coast in the SailGP series, Ben Ainslie didn’t have time to think of his four Olympic golds and one silver. The past in sport is meaningful, but the next win is the only treasure which matters.

Ask him who he admires in sport beyond sailing and he picks Roger Federer and Tiger Woods, athletes who “are able to operate at a different level when they need to”. Pressure stimulates great athletes, it doesn’t scare them.

“I think if you’re a top sportsperson,” says Ainslie, “you want to be in those positions where you’re under the utmost pressure because, to my mind, that’s what competition is about.

“And ultimately, if you’re going to win some major prizes, you’re gonna have to deal with it. So you got to learn to learn to like it and to embrace it and to use it as a tool... I love being in those high-pressure, high-stakes scenarios, that gives me a real buzz. It’s something that you feed off.”

On Friday, practice finished, debriefing over, I met Ainslie at the Changi Exhibition Centre. He has the hard handshake of a man who’s spent a lifetime in salty labour at sea and has cast off some of his boyhood shyness. Bullied at school, he found acceptance from this tribe on water.

Interviewing great athletes is fascinating for we’re always trying to pry open their brains and study the elements of their exceptionalism. What makes them is a long list, but he has a few suggestions? “Determination,” he suggests. “A fear of losing I think is always a big one for any athlete.”

Explain, I ask, and he does. “It’s the sort of pain of not achieving what you want to achieve. You put a lot of hard work and effort into something and you really want to achieve that. I guess all sportspeople have a bit of an ego. So you don’t like losing to anybody”.

High-achieving athletes have an inner lining of ruthlessness and Ainslie - a multiple world champion and America’s Cup winner - is not a man to rile. When two rivals seemingly ganged up against him at London 2012, he responded: “They’ve made me angry and you don’t want to make me angry.” A fourth gold dutifully followed.

Great athletes often seize on a slight from a rival and turn it into a cause. And if you ask Ainslie if he sails better when provoked, he offers a nuanced reply. “I think at certain stages in my career I’ve needed someone to fight against, like you say, a spark to ignite, to say, ‘I’m going to fight back against that and I’m going to work harder, and I’m not going to be beaten.’

“A couple of times in my career I’ve had to use that and had to use a competitor or something else as a challenge. Most of the time it’s worked, not always. I think different people feed off differently to setbacks, to being antagonised.”

Out in the water on Saturday no one wants to lose as nine teams battle in their magisterial F50 wingsailed catamarans. From side on, with their colourful 29-metre masts, they can resemble single-winged butterflies attempting to fly. If golfers believe their arena is testing because it alters shape every week - the fairways tighter, the rough thicker - they should come to the sea. This arena moves, it shakes, it holds deep secrets, it’s moody. Wind is an inconvenience in other sports, like the draught in badminton, but here it’s the kiss of life. Ask sailors about it and they almost turn mystical.

“One of the things that you have to have,” explains Ainslie, “if you’re going to be a successful racing sailor is almost a sixth sense for the wind. And reading the wind on the water, the clouds, and understanding where the wind is going to be next. So it’s a little bit like chess on water.”