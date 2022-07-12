Sporting Life

Djokovic teaches Kyrgios that composure counts

Assistant Sports Editor
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

You fire 30 aces against the man on the other side of the net and he barely blinks. Your best he absorbs. Your pantomime he ignores. This is what Novak Djokovic does to Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon on Sunday. Defeat not just by backhand or forehand but eventually by composure.

Kyrgios lets go his temper, words and memorable shots. Djokovic - barring a little tetchiness - holds his tongue, focus and nerves. In his very first answer later, Kyrgios will say of the Serb: "He's just really composed. In big moments it feels like he was never rattled."

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 12, 2022, with the headline Djokovic teaches Kyrgios that composure counts. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top