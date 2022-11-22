Sporting Life: Criticise the host, but let’s not gang up on Qatar

“When you’re standing there,” a bearded Michael Sheen tells the Wales team one September day at their training camp, “side by side, and that holy song (the anthem) begins, close your eyes”.

Sheen is an actor (Frost/Nixon; The Damned United) and also a football fan and as he performs to this audience of players he is both at once.

“And,” Sheen continued, “feel the breath on the back of your necks, because that’s every man, woman and child in this old land standing there with you, at your back.”

I watched the speech twice, for it vividly captures the beauty of sport – animated, emotional, compelling, theatrical. The clip, passed to me by a colleague, was also a relief, a respite from the hammering criticism Qatar is receiving. A lot is valid but it’s the tone which Asians and Middle-Eastern folk would recoil from. We’ve all heard superiority before. We can recognise talking down. We can smell sanctimony at a hundred paces.

Sport always requires conversation and heroes must have a voice. Platforms are useless unless they are used for good. Muhammad Ali spoke out, so did Arthur Ashe and Billie Jean King, using their moral muscle to fight racism, misogyny and inequality. At this Cup, players on the pitch in rainbow-themed armbands sounded like a fine idea. A quiet call, if you will, for a fairer world. Yet they bent to pressure and abandoned the protest.

Qatar’s treatment of migrant workers has been deeply disturbing and journalists who investigated it require congratulations. Similarly, its stance on same-sex relationships reeks of prejudice. These subjects are fair game for continuing criticism, but it’s been more than that. It’s as if this tiny, Muslim nation, with no known football heritage, is unworthy of the Cup. It feels like we’re lecturing them on the appropriate way to live and play. There’s a hubris at work which has an unpleasant odour.

We live in imperfect societies and must challenge them all to do better. We aspire for higher standards but must hold the mirror up to the world and also ourselves.

The Socceroos released a thoughtful and respectful video advocating for a migrant resource centre in Qatar and a decriminalisation of same-sex relationships. But did they speak out as strongly about the racism faced at home by Adam Goodes, the Australian footy player? Perhaps. English football pundits are rightly raising the issue of migrant rights, but have they been equally strident about their nation’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda? We hope so.

Football this week does not quite resemble a family. In all the grim lecturing to Qataris on inclusion we are actually achieving the opposite thing. Hectoring is scarcely the way to educate and fault-finding missions feel petty after a while.

When some Qatari fans apparently left the stadium midway as Ecuador led 2-0, it was puzzling but so were some conclusions. Oh, they don’t truly love the game. But must all cultures love a sport in a similar way? Must they all drink, sing, fight? Furthermore, it takes a few seconds on the Internet to find a October headline which reads: “Manchester United fans leave Etihad at half-time after woeful performance as Man City and Erling Haaland sublime”.

A piece on Bedouin culture or dhows would be more promising than one on “fake fans”. People seemed bemused by Indians fans in England shirts. Were they paid, asked cynics who had possibly never eaten a Messi burger in Kolkata or seen the Twitter account of Argentina Fans Kerala. Then again, geography isn’t everyone’s strong suit. In a recent interview in Australia, a well-regarded communications executive is quoted as saying: “In 2008... most people in the world wouldn’t have heard of Qatar.” Incredibly, we had.

It has not helped that Qatar’s footwork has been as awkward as their team’s. A late beer ban was absurd timing and a reporter being briefly detained for wearing a rainbow shirt was beyond silly. So much for PR. The host needed an articulate local face to speak and defend and explain, but opted for Gianni Infantino, head of an organisation, Fifa, whose credibility has long evaporated. In the opening montage of the Netflix documentary Fifa Uncovered is a newspaper clipping with the words “Bribe upon bribe upon bribe”. Little more requires saying.

Football currently feels like a sullen, ugly game and platitudes about the game fostering togetherness appear forced. Sport has forever worn the stink of corruption and fighting it is essential. Maybe Qatar should not have got the Cup but it is here now. The idea anyway is to change people through sport, not bully them.

Maybe overpaid foreign players can translate their concern into a fund to assist migrant workers. Maybe nations, instead of wearing a holier-than-thou attitude, should extend their moral stance to a boycott next time. To give up what you love most – and Ali did – tells its own powerful story.

Maybe, of course, we should just give this Cup a chance. Maybe, also, we should give Michael Sheen a stadium and a microphone and our attention and ask him to remind us why we call this the beautiful game.