In Miami, heat. Carlos Alcaraz is airborne and his racket is cocked like a cowboy's six-gun. It's 5-5, first set of the final, Norwegian Casper Rudd is serving at 15-30 and a burning forehand comes searing cross-court at 164kmh.

Winner. Alcaraz nods his head in approval of his act. Break point created. First set soon taken.