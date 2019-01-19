SportCares: Six feted in inaugural SportCares Awards at Istana

SINGAPORE - Daniel Lee used to be involved in mission work in Cambodia, until he had to take care of his late mother.

The 57-year-old, who runs his own interior design business, returned to volunteer work as part of the National Stadium workforce management team during the 2015 SEA Games on home soil.

But it was during the Asean Para Games later that year where he discovered his calling.

Since 2016, he has volunteered with the Singapore wheelchair rugby team and has even attended a wheelchair rugby coaching course. He frequently takes time off work to accompany the team for overseas competitions, on top of thrice-a-week training sessions.

For his efforts, Lee was one of six winners at the inaugural SportCares Awards, presented by President Halimah Yacob at the Istana on Saturday (Jan 19).

He said: "I just want to see happiness in people, especially the less fortunate.

"Little by little, we can help and if we can give back, we should do it."

The SportCares Awards are established to honour individuals, corporates, ground-up movements, non-profit organisations and educational institutions that have achieved excellence in empowering communities, especially the under-served and the vulnerable, through sports.

There were three categories; Lee was one of three recipients, with football coaches Chris Lim and Isa Haleem, of the Coaching Inspiration Award. The other two categories were Sporting Inspiration Award and Corporate Giving Inspiration Award.

Congratulating the award winners and nominees, President Halimah said: "Using athletics, basketball, football, outdoor adventure, rugby, sailing, swimming and tennis as key channels for social development through sport, SportCares today mentors close to 1,000 children and youths. They have in turn, collectively contributed more than 20,000 hours of volunteerism in the community.

"It is timely for us to acknowledge and recognise the contributions of individuals and organisations who have supported SportCares in their initiatives."