Sport S’pore trials balloting system for badminton courts, other facilities to curb ‘errant behaviour’

SINGAPORE - In a bid to create a level playing field for users looking to book public sports facilities, Sport Singapore (SportSG) is currently piloting a beta version of its updated booking system.

The “ActiveSG Beta” has introduced a balloting system for high-demand, peak-hour slots for seven sports – badminton, basketball, football, hockey, pickleball, table tennis, and tennis. Open to all ActiveSG members with Singpass, the slots are being offered in various facilities in Bishan, Choa Chu Kang, Clementi, Jurong and Pasir Ris, as well as primary and secondary school halls.

If implemented in the future, it will replace the existing system where users have to secure slots on a first come, first served basis when the booking window opens.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a SportSG spokesperson said on March 4 that the pilot is part of its continued efforts to enhance its system. It will run from March 1 to May 31.

“The balloting feature is aimed at helping to reduce the stress of booking ActiveSG sports facilities during peak hours, while mitigating the impact of errant behaviour,” added the spokesperson. “This beta version will allow SportSG to gather feedback from users and improve on the new system, before it is introduced sometime next year.”

This is the latest initiative from the national governing body to strengthen its booking system and deter resellers profiteering from the sale of public sports facility bookings.

In January 2021, ST reported on third parties who were reselling badminton court bookings. They had largely used scripting – which involves the use of computer programs or bots – to book these slots.

Social players had then voiced their anger and frustration at being unable to book the courts, only to see the slots being resold for a profit on platforms such as Carousell, Meetup, Facebook and Telegram.

Two months later, SportSG announced that all ActiveSG members would only be allowed to book a maximum of two slots at the same facility per day.

Last July, in response to an MP’s questions in Parliament, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua highlighted the measures that SportSG had taken such as enhancing its online booking system, including using a web application firewall and upgrading its recapture software to better identify bots and prevent them from making bookings. He also added that enforcement measures were put in place at the sports centres to ensure that facility hirers were present throughout their booking period.

Mr Chua also revealed then that SportSG had suspended more than 270 scripters and 180 on-seller accounts over the past two years and the volume of feedback on the use of bots and on-selling had reduced significantly.

Despite the measures, the booking of slots, especially for badminton courts – which open 14 days in advance at 7am – remains highly competitive.

Recreational badminton player Levainthiran Sunthiramogan, 30, who works in the marine industry, welcomed the move. While he has not tried the beta version, he said: “I hope that the ballot system will mean more chances for recreational players to book courts.

“Not everyone is able to wait by the screen for slots to open up and from personal experience, it is still very difficult to get a slot. I believe many players go after similar slots, especially the ones in the evening.”

Another badminton enthusiast who only wanted to be known as Benjamin is doubtful a ballot system will solve the issue, urging SportSG to tweak its system of when slots are released instead.