Sport Singapore suspends programmes for children and seniors

SINGAPORE - Sports programmes for children and seniors have been halted temporarily, national agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) announced on Tuesday (Sept 28).

In a circular to members of its ActiveSG platform, SportSG said that all programmes catering to children aged 12 and below will be suspended until Oct 10.

Programmes organised by ActiveSG for seniors - those 60 and above - will be suspended until Oct 24.

The measures come on the back of the Government's announcement on Sept 24 of the shift to a stabilisation phase of the nation's transition to Covid-19 resilience.

In addition to the suspension of activities, SportSG also said that while dual-use scheme (DUS) sports facilities remain open, users will be required to adhere to a reduction in the number of participants allowed.

For DUS indoor sports halls, only two people - inclusive of a coach - are allowed on each badminton court, down from five.

For team sports like netball, volleyball, basketball and floorball, only two people - inclusive of a coach - are allowed per half court, also down from five.

For DUS school fields, up to 50 participants are allowed at any one time, but they can only be in pairs.

For users of all DUS facilities, participants are required to maintain 2m safe distancing between individuals and 3m between pairs.

SportSG also reminded ActiveSG members to ensure that they and their group members are fully vaccinated before booking any DUS indoor sports halls, as a mandatory verification of vaccination record is also in place.