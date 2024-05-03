Sport Singapore launches ‘fairer, more transparent’ facility booking platform MyActiveSG+

SINGAPORE – After piloting a beta version of its new booking system from March 1, Sport Singapore (SportSG) will roll out MyActiveSG+ to its members from June 15.

In a media briefing at the ActiveSG Delta Sport Centre on May 2, the national sports agency announced that the new web-based platform will replace its ActiveSG Membership Management System that was launched in 2014.

MyActiveSG+ will contain features developed after feedback and observations from users over the years, and from the pilot, which had over 2,000 users.

A key change in the new platform is the ballot feature for peak hour slots for all sports facilities. Currently, users have to secure their slots on a first come, first served basis when the booking window opens as early as 7am for some sports.

This is the latest initiative from SportSG to strengthen its booking system and deter resellers profiteering from the sale of public sports facility bookings.

In January 2021, The Straits Times reported on third parties who were reselling badminton court bookings. They had largely used scripting – which involves the use of computer programs or bots – to secure these slots. Despite various measures, the booking of slots, especially for badminton courts, remains highly competitive.

SportSG chief executive Alan Goh is confident a solution has been found with MyActiveSG+.

Goh, who fielded questions on the new system on May 2 alongside Roy Teo, SportSG’s chief of industry development, technology, and innovation group and ActiveSG chief Tan Hock Leong, said that planning began in 2022.

He added: “Sport SG is committed to ensuring that our users have access to facilities on an easy to use and secure platform. Over the years, the top two complaints have been about not being able to book courts at very popular peak hour slots and about scripting and bots. And I think this new application resolves that.”

With the balloting system, the booking window will open 14 days in advance from the date of facility use or programme commencement and will remain open for 24 hours. Sport SG said that this is to “allow everyone to have a fair chance of booking their preferred slot, with ample time for consideration, and without having to worry about missing a booking window”.

The peak hour slots are from 6pm to 10pm on weekdays and from 7am to 10pm on weekends and public holidays.

A successful balloter will receive an SMS the following day and will have till 11.59 pm to make payment. Unassigned slots will then be released for booking on a first come, first served basis at 12pm the next day. Bookings for non-peak hour slots will remain at status quo.

Members have now have to use Singpass for sign up and login to MyActiveSG+ and SportSG explained that this will prevent people from holding multiple accounts for booking.

ActiveSG is also developing a new refunds and cancellations feature to be rolled out at a later stage.