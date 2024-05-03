Sport Singapore launches ‘fairer, more transparent’ facility booking platform MyActiveSG+

SINGAPORE – After piloting a beta version of its new booking system from March 1, Sport Singapore (SportSG) will roll out MyActiveSG+ to its members from June 15.
In a media briefing at the ActiveSG Delta Sport Centre on May 2, the national sports agency announced that the new web-based platform will replace its ActiveSG Membership Management System that was launched in 2014.
MyActiveSG+ will contain features developed after feedback and observations from users over the years, and from the pilot, which had over 2,000 users.
A key change in the new platform is the ballot feature for peak hour slots for all sports facilities. Currently, users have to secure their slots on a first come, first served basis when the booking window opens as early as 7am for some sports.
This is the latest initiative from SportSG to strengthen its booking system and deter resellers profiteering from the sale of public sports facility bookings.
In January 2021, The Straits Times reported on third parties who were reselling badminton court bookings. They had largely used scripting – which involves the use of computer programs or bots – to secure these slots. Despite various measures, the booking of slots, especially for badminton courts, remains highly competitive.
SportSG chief executive Alan Goh is confident a solution has been found with MyActiveSG+.
Goh, who fielded questions on the new system on May 2 alongside Roy Teo, SportSG’s chief of industry development, technology, and innovation group and ActiveSG chief Tan Hock Leong, said that planning began in 2022.
He added: “Sport SG is committed to ensuring that our users have access to facilities on an easy to use and secure platform. Over the years, the top two complaints have been about not being able to book courts at very popular peak hour slots and about scripting and bots. And I think this new application resolves that.”
With the balloting system, the booking window will open 14 days in advance from the date of facility use or programme commencement and will remain open for 24 hours. Sport SG said that this is to “allow everyone to have a fair chance of booking their preferred slot, with ample time for consideration, and without having to worry about missing a booking window”.
The peak hour slots are from 6pm to 10pm on weekdays and from 7am to 10pm on weekends and public holidays.
A successful balloter will receive an SMS the following day and will have till 11.59 pm to make payment. Unassigned slots will then be released for booking on a first come, first served basis at 12pm the next day. Bookings for non-peak hour slots will remain at status quo.
Members have now have to use Singpass for sign up and login to MyActiveSG+ and SportSG explained that this will prevent people from holding multiple accounts for booking.
ActiveSG is also developing a new refunds and cancellations feature to be rolled out at a later stage.
Julie Lim, a 55-year-old business owner who tried the Beta platform, said: “I was hesitant to try the new beta platform but was encouraged by my pickleball friends to give it a go. I have been successful in some balloting slots for pickleball courts at a dual-use facility near my home. I believe this new feature is fairer and will be beneficial for new members.”
While some welcomed the new system, others – especially coaches who use public facilities for their lessons – have raised concerns about the unpredictability.
Badminton coach Eng Chin An, 26, said: “The people who are booking the courts are usually regulars. The ballot system is more suited for those that might want to have one-off games here and there. It would put the regular users at a disadvantage. If I am a regular player or I am a kid who is being coached, I would rather know that every week on a certain day at a certain timing I’m going for my session, right?”
Noting that the “intent is not to disadvantage anyone” and to ensure a “fair and transparent” system, Tan said discussions have been held with organisations like the National Instructors & Coaches Association (NICA) and the system will be refined based on feedback.
Lewis Liu, 36, who plays at least once a week at the St Wilfred tennis court, said it was too early to tell how his booking experience might be impacted but called it a “fairer system”.
Liu, founder of Tennis Escape, which organises trips overseas for players, said: “On the face of it, it could be a fairer system and may be better for recreational players. There are a growing number of players who play the sport so the demand is always there for courts especially as we see the closure of some courts.”
Sport Singapore said that the transition from its current system – which also allows users to book facilities through an app – to its current web-based only platform will be done progressively. Members’ ActiveSG Credits will be migrated from the existing system to MyActiveSG+ between June 15 to 30.
From June 15, members can start to login to MyActiveSG+ and as part of ActiveSG’s 10th anniversary celebrations, those who do so between June 15 and August 31 will receive a one-time top up of $10 in credits.
While all key features will be available on MyActiveSG+ by Aug 15, the current system will remain accessible till Oct 1.