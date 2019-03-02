Sport Singapore apologises for glitch on ActiveSG app

SINGAPORE - National sports agency Sport Singapore (SportSG) has apologised for a software glitch on the ActiveSG app that caused the information of 108 members to be accessible to 84 other members on March 1.

In a statement on Saturday (March 2), SportSG said the problem was rectified within two hours.

It added: "Our investigations revealed that it was human error on the part of the app vendor that led to this incident. We are working with our vendor to tighten their protocols.

"We have since contacted all our members who were affected to apologise. We assured them that none of their accounts had been disrupted and remedial actions had been taken to protect their personal information."

The ActiveSG app was launched in 2014 in line with the national movement for sport. Members can use the app to sign up for programmes and book facilities. All Singaporeans and permanent residents are ActiveSG members, but have to activate their membership to enjoy perks such as discounts and exclusives.

This incident comes on the heels of two recent major incidents where personal information was compromised. In July 2018, hackers infiltrated the computers of SingHealth, the country's largest group of healthcare institutions, and stole the personal particulars of 1.5 million people including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

In January, the Ministry of Health revealed that the details of 14,200 people with the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) was leaked after American Mikhy Farrera Brochez illegally obtained the information from the HIV registry which his doctor boyfriend had access to. These details included their names, identification numbers, addresses and HIV status.