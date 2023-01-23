Sport shines when little-known players live a small dream

MELBOURNE – “I don’t really believe it.”
There’s this moment in sport when an athlete travels to a place they’ve never been before. A dreamed-of foreign land. A destination which drives them to hit 100 extra serves on a tired morning.
MELBOURNE – “I don’t really believe it.”
There’s this moment in sport when an athlete travels to a place they’ve never been before. A dreamed-of foreign land. A destination which drives them to hit 100 extra serves on a tired morning.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.