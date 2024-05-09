Sport merely a propaganda tool to Russia, says Ukraine minister

PARIS – Russia’s plan to host a rival event to the Paris Olympics in September proves “it disregards the principles of Olympism” and just wants to use sport as propaganda, Ukraine’s acting Sports Minister Matviy Bidnyi said.

The Friendship Games are slated to take place in Russia on Sept 15-29, around a month after the Olympics end, with medals and money on offer to the winners.

The event is widely seen as Russia’s response to being barred from competing as a nation – along with allies Belarus – at this summer’s Paris Olympics due to the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Whether Russia eventually boycotts Paris is open to question – its sports minister is opposed to such a move, but Moscow is yet to make its final decision.

Meanwhile, Mr Bidnyi views the Friendship Games as an example of Russia being the great disruptor and trying to “utterly destroy order even in sports”.

“After Russia, at the state level, decided to fund the so-called Friendship Games and established the so-called ‘International Association of Friendship’ to organise these Games, it proved to the entire world it disregards the principles of Olympism,” he said.

“It is merely attempting to use sport for its propaganda, to cloak its aggressive war with a facade of sports PR.”

The vast majority of Russian and Belarusian athletes fall short of the conditions required to compete as neutrals in Paris so the Friendship Games offer them a chance to compete in a global multi-sports competition.

International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach has also called the Friendship Games a “cynical attempt to politicise sport” and the IOC has told other nations not to participate.

Bach had initially been heavily criticised for refusing to ban the Russians and Belarusians outright from Paris, but the IOC’s tone has hardened, barring those competing as neutral athletes from attending the July 26 opening ceremony on the Seine.

Mr Bidnyi believes the breaking point for the IOC with Russia was the announcement of the Friendship Games, despite Russian protestations it is not aimed at rivalling the Olympics.

“Significantly, right after the Russian decision to organise the so-called Friendship Games the IOC intensified the requirements for neutrality criteria,” he said.

Mr Bidnyi added that he believes the Friendship Games will fail to score the propaganda goal that Russia desires.

“There is no alternative to the Olympic Games. That is why most countries, including Brazil, India, and China have refused to attend these fake Olympics, and the IOC has condemned the attempt to hold such competitions,” said the 44-year-old body builder.

While the politics is going on, the action continues as the French leg of the Paris Olympic flame relay began on May 9 in the southern port city of Marseille, a day after it arrived from Greece on a 19th century ship. French former footballer Basile Boli carried the torch from a majestic cathedral overlooking the city and handed it over to 83-year-old Colette Cataldo.

The event drew dozens of spectatators, including Marseille Archbishop Jean-marc Aveline.

“That really makes the heart beat fast and it’s fantastic. It’s the Olympic flame, it’s the symbol of sport and of living together,” said Boli after handing over the torch.

It marked the start of a 12,000km torch relay across France and its far-flung overseas territories.

AFP, REUTERS