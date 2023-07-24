Sporting Life

Sport is not only about heroes, it’s about the heroic act

Rohit Brijnath
Assistant Sports Editor
With his magical putter in hand, Brian Harman tamed every challenge at the British Open on July 23. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

What pulls us to sport? Why do we stay up late and go to work groggy and feeling religious? Why do we set aside all else of life for a young person in a distant land?

Is it for the art, a Lionel Messi free-kick in extra time, a bit like a man composing a sonnet with his toes? For the rush which competition brings, a kind of legal intoxication? For the violence found in a right hook that jars the rib cage? For just a sport itself, its nuances, codes, mysteries? For Katie Ledecky versus Ariarne Titmus, humans in watery lanes out to honourably ruin each other.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top