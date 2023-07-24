Sport is not only about heroes, it’s about the heroic act

What pulls us to sport? Why do we stay up late and go to work groggy and feeling religious? Why do we set aside all else of life for a young person in a distant land?

Is it for the art, a Lionel Messi free-kick in extra time, a bit like a man composing a sonnet with his toes? For the rush which competition brings, a kind of legal intoxication? For the violence found in a right hook that jars the rib cage? For just a sport itself, its nuances, codes, mysteries? For Katie Ledecky versus Ariarne Titmus, humans in watery lanes out to honourably ruin each other.