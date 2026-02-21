Sport for kids can’t just be about winning. It’s first about having fun

Competitiveness has a lovely glint and brings its own lessons, but sport is an act of patience.

From a land where skiing is such an ancient art form that it was once drawn on rock walls has come a formidable new warrior. Norwegian skier Johannes Hosflot Klaebo, 29, five golds this Winter Olympics and counting, is so fast going uphill on clumsy skis that a summer magazine, Runner’s World, felt compelled to examine him.

Norway is famous for brown cheese, reindeer steak and a penguin who was knighted (don’t ask). Now everyone’s kneeling in front of Klaebo, who is a product of a nation whose view of kid’s sport is so refreshing that I had to message Mads Andreassen, who was the former Head of Activity Development at the Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Confederation of Sports.