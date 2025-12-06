S’pore’s Shannon Tan tied-30th after first round of final LPGA Tour qualifying tournament

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan is seven strokes behind leader Leah John from Canada.

SINGAPORE – Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan sits tied-30th alongside 15 others after posting a one-under 70 on Dec 5 in the opening round of the final qualifying stage of the 2025 LPGA Qualifying Series.

The 21-year-old is seven strokes behind leader Leah John from Canada. Germany’s Helen Briem is second after shooting a 65, while China’s Du Mohan (66) is third.

The first round of the event, originally slated for Dec 4, was postponed by a day due to unplayable course conditions before play began.

Held at the Crossings and Falls courses at Magnolia Grove Golf Course in Alabama, the event will be contested over five rounds, with a cut to top 65 and ties made after 72 holes.

The last round will take place on Dec 9, with the top 25 and ties securing LPGA Tour status for next season.

Tan will be hoping to earn her LPGA Tour card, following an outstanding 2025 season that saw her claim the Ladies European Tour (LET) Order of Merit.

Her exploits this year – including two LET victories – also earned her the Players’ Player of the Year accolade on the circuit.

This is the world No. 103’s second attempt at gaining LPGA Tour status – she was unsuccessful in 2024, after missing the cut at the final qualifying stage.

In Alabama, Tan faces competition in a field of 116 that includes Major winners Hinako Shibuno and Jeongeun Lee6, who won the Women’s British Open and US Women’s Open respectively in 2019.