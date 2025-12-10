Shannon Tan misses out on LPGA Tour card after finishing tied-45th in qualifying series

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Shannon Tan, 21, finished five shots shy of the top 25 and ties, who earned LPGA Tour cards for the 2026 season.

SINGAPORE – Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan fell short in her bid to secure her LPGA Tour card on Dec 9, finishing outside the top 25 at the final stage of qualifying at the Magnolia Grove Country Club in Alabama.

The 21-year-old signed off with a two-under 70 at Magnolia Grove’s Crossings course in the final round of the tournament on Dec 9.

She finished with an even-par 286 total to place tied-45th with seven others in the 111-player field, five shots outside the top 25 and ties.

Germany’s Helen Briem (68) was top with a 13-under 273 total, while South Korea’s Joo Soo-bin (66) was a stroke behind in second.

Inclement weather made the event even more challenging, delaying the start by a day and shortening the 90-hole tournament to 72 holes.

For the second year in a row, Tan’s bid for an LPGA Tour card ended at the final stage, after she missed the cut in the 2024 event.

Still, it has been a year to remember for the world No. 103, who became the first Singaporean to win the Ladies European Tour (LET) Order of Merit (OOM) just over a fortnight ago.

In the 2025 LET season, she recorded two victories and six top-10 finishes, and was also voted the LET’s Player of the Year by other golfers on the Tour.