S'pore's Olympic qualifying bumps

Despite reassurances from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo organisers that this year's Olympics will carry on as scheduled, the ongoing coronavirus situation has affected, to varying degrees, the preparations of Singaporean athletes.

Swimmers Joseph Schooling and Quah Zheng Wen, diver Jonathan Chan and gymnast Tan Sze En have earned their spots at Tokyo 2020 while the Republic will also be represented in sailing, shooting and table tennis.

The country's top shuttlers are also on track to feature at the July 24-Aug 9 Summer Games while the fencers are targeting the Asia/Oceania zonal qualifiers - originally to be held in Seoul in April but likely to be relocated.

The shooters have secured a spot in the women's 10m air rifle and hope to add places in the women's 50m rifle three positions, 25m pistol and 10m air pistol events.

While there have been no disruptions at events this year in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Thailand, an issue has cropped up ahead of their final competition to collect qualification points.

In next month's ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, their China-born coaches Song Haiping and Zhang Manzhen cannot enter India owing to precautionary travel restrictions.

The Singapore Shooting Association (SSA) has also scrapped an April training camp in Daegu, the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in South Korea. The athletes will remain here instead while another training camp in Germany in May is dependent on the situation there.

SSA high performance manager Jeanine Heng said: "Not having our coaches with us is not ideal but we understand the precautionary measures in times like these and will just have to adapt. We have enlisted the help of the Singapore Sports School's shooting academy head coach Lim Chea Rong and Martina Veloso's coach Klavs Christensen to double up and help."

The women's table tennis team qualified last month for Tokyo 2020 but the postponement of some events, like the Asian Cup and World Team Championships, means there are fewer competitions to add ranking points and improve their seeding.

They were second and third seeds at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics and clinched a silver and bronze medal respectively. In Rio 2016, the team were seeded fourth and lost in the bronze medal match.

Singapore are seventh in the latest world team rankings.

Feng Tianwei stressed the importance of a strong team ranking.

The world No. 8, who is training in Japan, added: "Hopefully, the virus will not affect the Olympics. As of now, we can only do our best and stay focused to be ready to compete then."

Owing to travel restrictions, the Singapore Table Tennis Association has been unable to invite sparring partners from China and are exploring options from Japan.

The Games have faced similar issues in the past. The lead-up to Rio 2016 was plagued by Zika virus fears but no cases, by athletes or spectators, were reported, noted the World Health Organisation.

The Singapore National Olympic Council told The Straits Times that it supports the IOC and Tokyo Organising Committee's judgment and added: "They have a sound assessment on the public health situation's impact on the Olympic Games. We will take their lead, while also being guided by the Government's health and travel advisories. We trust they will make the right decision in the best interests of the National Olympic Committees and the athletes."