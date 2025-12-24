Singapore’s Marissa Redimerio, 9, shines on the international Latin dancesport stage

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Marissa Redimerio, 9, picked up Latin ballroom dancing when she was about three.

SINGAPORE – At the Dancer’s Dream Studio, Marissa Redimerio glides effortlessly across the dance floor, a smile lighting up her face.

Dressed in a sparkly silver costume with pink embellishments, the nine-year-old sheds her soft-spoken demeanour once the music begins.

In its place is a confident performer, completely at home on the dance floor.

Despite her young age, Marissa has long been certain of her passion for Latin dancing, after choosing it over ballet when she was only three.

She said: “Latin is not a very common dance but it’s got very interesting techniques and a lot of things like all the costumes, the make-up and the shoes.”

There are five Latin dances in international dancesport competitions: the samba, cha-cha-cha, rumba, paso doble and jive. Performed by couples or soloists, the routines are judged on technique, musicality and showmanship.

Her love for competition emerged early. Once, when her older sister, who is five years her senior, took part in a competition, Marissa wanted to join her but was unable to as she was too young.



Marissa, who was about three back then, had to be held back from going onto the competition floor, and instead, sat sulkily in a corner.

She finally got her turn when she was six and won her first competition, a local event.

Since then, she has gone on to compete in Malaysia, Thailand, England, China, Hong Kong and Taiwan with a partner or solo, steadily made her mark on the international stage.



The highlight of her fledgling career came in April, when she clinched the singles Under-10 title at the European Dance Championship in Blackpool, England.



On what she enjoys about competing, she said: “I enjoy competing because I can show my talent instead of hiding away and I like dancing on the floor because it’s fun and it’s exercising.”

The iconic Winter Gardens Blackpool venue was an intimidating stage, as it was cold and the competition area was big.

She added: “I was a bit nervous because I was dancing with a lot of good dancers and (wondering) whether I could beat them. I like to calm myself down by telling me that I can do it.”



Behind her early success is a demanding training schedule. Marissa, who studies at CHIJ St Nicholas Girls’ School (Primary), balances her dancing commitments – which sees her practise about four to five times weekly – with her studies.

On days she has practice, she attends school in the morning before her mother picks her up. Then, she has her lunch in the car, followed by a private session with her coach and another 45 minutes of practice.

Whenever she feels tired, Marissa is motivated by the thought of winning competitions.

Marissa’s dance coach Lorencia Kan, who is also the principal of Dancer’s Dream Studio, said her student’s growth has been evident from a young age.

The 37-year-old said: “Competition after competition, we can see the growth that she’s had, even at age six. It’s not about winning it on her first competition – she was so tiny on the floor but she can be seen by judges and get very good results. That’s when we planned for her to do a little bit more competition overseas, to compete against the best dancers overseas.

“With her hard work, it does take a lot of commitment, time and effort, on everyone’s end. Sometimes she stays half a day in the studio so we see them very often in the studio, it takes a lot to get the results that she has, not just talent, a lot of hard work and commitment.”

Latin ballroom dancing remains a niche discipline in Singapore, making Marissa’s achievements all the more remarkable.

Kan said: “When a Singaporean dancer representing our country places in overseas international competitions, it’s quite an honour for us as well, so we’re very proud of what she’s achieved.”