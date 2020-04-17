S'pore swimming legends pay tribute to late rival and friend, Indonesia's Lukman Niode

SINGAPORE - Former Indonesian swimmer Lukman Niode, who dominated the 100m and 200m backstroke events at the SEA Games from 1977-1983, died in Jakarta on Friday (April 17). He was 56.

His death was announced by the Indonesian Swimming Federation (PRSI), which paid tribute to its former official, coach and team manager on Facebook, saying that "the world of sports and aquatics Indonesia has lost one of its best sons".

According to Indonesia news reports, Lukman had this week tested positive for Covid-19, though the cause of his death was not identified. Fellow national swimmer Richard Sam Bera said on Facebook that Lukman had been in an induced coma in the intensive care unit of Pelni Hospital, before his death on Friday.

Regarded as one of the nation's best swimmers, Lukman competed at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, swimming in the 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 200m backstroke.

His first of seven individual SEA Games golds came at the 1977 edition in Kuala Lumpur, where he won the 100m and 200m backstroke. He retained both titles at the next two editions, before relinquishing them to Singapore swimmer David Lim in 1985 and 1987. He also won eight bronze medals in three editions of the Asian Games from 1978 to 1986.

Among the former Singapore athletes who paid tribute to Lukman yesterday was two-time Olympian Lim, who described the Indonesian as his fiercest rival.

"When I came on the scene he was the guy to beat in the backstroke events ... as a 15-year-old in 1981 (at the SEA Games) you always know who's the top dog in your race," said the 53-year-old, who is friends with Lukman on Facebook.

"It was quite a friendly rivalry and an inspiration, in 1985 I was so determined to win that I visualised beating him when I did my race visualisation - he was constantly in my head.

"We're not close friends but we talk whenever we see each other. When I was still coaching the national team in the 2000s I would see him at major Games, and we would just sit and talk."

One of ex-national swimmer Ang Peng Siong's more memorable experiences with Lukman came at the 1983 SEA Games, where the latter was the defending 100m freestyle champion. In that race, Ang and compatriot Tay Khoon Hean formed a strategy to block Lukman's view of Tay so that Singapore could have a one-two finish. The move worked a treat as Ang won the gold while Tay was second.

But there were no ill feelings, with 1982 Asian Games champion Ang, 57, saying: "Since then, we would always share our friendship and experiences together over coffee.

"The rivalry among swimmers during races was strong and highly competitive. However, when we finished our races, we would enjoy the friendship and respect for each other ... we knew we were pushing each other to be the best we could be."

Former swimmer Oon Jin Teik, who also competed at the 1984 Olympics, recalled fondly how he and Lukman became friends and pulled pranks on each other during meets.

"Lukie was a talented sportsman and a real gentleman," added Oon, who was previously secretary-general of the Singapore Swimming Association and Singapore Sports Hub chief executive officer.

The 57-year-old added: "After retiring from swimming, we became friends who helped each other in promoting sports. I used to share much about Singapore swimming and Singapore Sports Hub with him, knowing that he had a single mission to uplift the level of Indonesian sports. We also discussed the challenges of today's sports ecosystem.

"Sports just lost a legend... I am totally devastated."