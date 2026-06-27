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Singapore professional mixed martial artist Tiffany Teo, 36, will be making her major Games debut at the Sept 19-Oct 4 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

SINGAPORE – In a decade-long career as a mixed martial artist, Tiffany Teo has worn the Singapore flag on her chest many times.

Representing the Republic may not be something new for Teo, but doing so at the Sept 19-Oct 4 Asian Games will carry special significance.

At 36, she is set to make her major Games debut after being named in Singapore’s 304-strong contingent competing across 27 sports at the 2026 Asiad.

Mixed martial arts (MMA) will feature as a medal sport for the first time at the continental competition, which will be staged in Aichi-Nagoya.

Her selection was confirmed on June 26, a day after the Singapore National Olympic Council Appeals Committee met to consider additional nominations submitted by the national sports associations.

Following its review, the committee approved the selection of 48 athletes from 12 sports.

On her Asiad target, Teo said: “The first goal is definitely to do my best because it’s my first time representing the national team in a big Games, so it’s huge for me.

“I would love to bring the Singapore flag onto the international stage – it would mean a lot to me and I know it would mean a lot to the country and fellow countrymen for me to have this achievement, and I’m definitely aiming for the gold medal.”

Teo made her professional MMA debut in 2016, winning her first three fights before signing with One Championship. She registered an 8-2 record with the MMA promotion from 2016 to 2022.

But then came a frustrating period of nearly three years during which she did not fight.

“It has been frustrating for the last couple of years... But I don’t feel like (my standard dropped because of the) lack of competition – I was still training every day, I was still progressing as an athlete,” said Teo, whose contract with One ended in 2025.

“I was looking at the long game and things that were within my control. That kept me going, just focusing on improving as an athlete.”

She made a long-awaited return to the cage in June 2025 at the JCK International Fight Center in Shanxi, China, where Ultimate Fighting Championship veteran Liang Na defeated her by submission.

That same year, the Mixed Martial Arts Association of Singapore approached her with the chance to compete at the Asian Games, an opportunity Teo readily accepted.

She then qualified for the Asiad after claiming a silver medal in the traditional MMA women’s 60kg category at the 2026 Asian Mixed Martial Arts Championships in May.

Uzbekistan’s Khilola Sobirova took home the gold medal, while India’s Suchika Tariyal and Iran’s Faezeh Eslamipournosratabadi shared the bronze.

Now, Teo eagerly anticipates the new challenge that the Asiad presents because the rule set and style of competition differ from what she usually experiences professionally.

She said: “For a pro fight, you’re one and done, so I just weigh in for one day and after that, the next day, I fight and I’m done.

“But for this (Asian Games), it’s more of a tournament style, so there are matches across three to four days and you have to make weight every day, and over the days it actually gets a bit more draining on the body if you’re cutting a couple of pounds.

“That was something I had to get used to because after day one, it’s just natural that your body gets weaker and it’s impossible that you feel 100 per cent for the fight, so mentally I have to make that adjustment to accept that I can still perform, even if I’m not feeling at 100 per cent.”

Also looking forward to making their Asiad debut is the Pokemon Unite team, as the video game title debuts at the event.

Pokemon Unite is a multiplayer online battle-arena game where two teams of five Pokemon compete against each other.

The team’s coach Deon Chua noted that they initially did not have a team, but assembled one with players from various professional outfits upon learning that the game would be contested at the Asian Games in Japan.

In addition to their own training and competition schedules, the players also committed to training together online three to seven times a week in a bid to qualify for the continental showpiece.

They achieved their goal, after placing third at the Pokemon Unite Asia International Tournament 2026 on June 21, and hope to accomplish something similar at the Asian Games.

Chua said: “It’s a proud moment because not everyone has the chance to represent Singapore and it also shows that our hard work and training has finally paid off.

“The community for this game in Singapore is quite small, but we want to show that we are still capable enough to compete so that we can grow the community here.”