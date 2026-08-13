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S’pore name strong golf squad in bid for historic medal at the Asian Games

Shannon Tan has been named in Singapore’s six-player squad for the 2026 Asian Games.

SINGAPORE – In their push to stand on the Asian Games podium for the first time, Singapore will field one of its strongest golf teams at the upcoming edition of the quadrennial event.

The Republic’s six players, unveiled by the Singapore Golf Association (SGA) on Aug 12, comprise seasoned professionals Shannon Tan, Amanda Tan, Nicklaus Chiam and James Leow, as well as established amateurs Hiroshi Tai and Chen Xingtong.

Held from Sept 30 to Oct 3, the golf competition at the 2026 Asiad takes place at Kasugai Country Club in Nagoya, Japan.

Headlining the squad is Shannon Tan, who has impressed since joining the paid ranks two years ago.

The three-time Ladies European Tour (LET) winner made history in 2025, when she topped the circuit’s Order of Merit.

The 22-year-old has also been in hot form lately.

Earlier in August, she posted her best result at a Major after finishing tied-sixth at the Women’s British Open and followed that up with a third-place finish at the PIF London Championship a week later.

The world No. 56 said: “It’s always a huge honour to represent Singapore, and I’m really excited to be part of the Asian Games team next month.

“I’ve been fortunate to represent Singapore on a few big stages, but every time I put on the national colours, it still means a lot.

“I’m looking forward to competing, enjoying the experience and hopefully making Singapore proud.”

Singapore’s other professionals have also achieved breakthroughs in recent years.

World No. 876 Leow, who ended the nation’s 30-year wait for an individual title at the SEA Games in 2019, captured the 2025 Aramco Invitational for his first Asian Development Tour (ADT) victory to secure his Asian Tour card for this season.

Chiam, ranked a rung below, claimed his first professional victory in February with his win at the Selangor Masters, an ADT event.

World No. 697 Amanda Tan became the first Singaporean to win on the China Ladies Professional Golf Tour when she triumphed at the Beijing Heritage event in 2017.

Leow, who finished tied-12th individually and was part of the men’s team who finished fifth at the previous edition of the Asiad in Hangzhou in 2023, is relishing the chance to play in the Games again.

The 29-year-old said: “Having had the privilege of representing Singapore at the previous Asian Games, the memories and experience from that week are still very special to me.

“To have the opportunity to do it again, this time bringing the experience I’ve gained from competing professionally on the Asian Tour, makes it even more meaningful.

“I’m really proud to represent Singapore and excited for the opportunity to compete alongside the best athletes from across Asia.”

Singapore will also be represented by two promising amateurs, both of whom have achieved milestones internationally.

Tai, 24, became the first Singaporean to compete at the Masters in 2025, after earning his spot at the Major by winning the National Collegiate Athletic Association title in 2024.

Xingtong made history as the first Singaporean to reach the final of the prestigious US Girls’ Junior Championship in 2025.

The 17-year-old also contributed to the women’s team silver at the 2025 SEA Games and the Republic’s best finish of tied-15th at the 2025 World Amateur Team Championships.

But the competition in Nagoya will be stiff, as several of Asia’s leading golfers are set to feature.

Hong Kong’s Kho Taichi, 25, will return to defend the individual title he won in 2023.

Meanwhile, South Korea has named strong squads in the pursuit of winning the men and women’s gold medals for the first time in 16 years.

Their men’s team, who won the gold in 2023, will be led by four-time PGA Tour winner Tom Kim, besides Korn Ferry Tour player Kim Seong-hyeon and LIV golfer Mun Do-yeob.

While their women’s team consist entirely of amateurs, they boast considerable pedigree.

Yang Yun-seo won the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship in February while Kim Gyu-been was the individual champion in May’s Queen Sirikit Cup. Park Seo-jin completes the trio.

The Japan team are expected to pose a threat as the host.

Before this, Japan had only fielded amateur players in the men’s events at the Asian Games, but they have selected professional golfers for the first time.

In the fray are DP World Tour golfer Keita Nakajima, who won the individual and team golds at the 2018 Asian Games as an amateur, 2025 Asian Tour Order of Merit winner Kazuki Higa, and amateur Taishi Moto, who plays for the University of Arizona in the US.

It will be an all-amateur women’s team, comprising Aira Nagasawa, Ai Goto and Mamika Shinchi.

The golf competition will feature individual and team events, with all players competing over four rounds of stroke play.

National coach Murray Smit believes Singapore possesses a squad capable of challenging the continent’s best.

He said: “All six players are proven champions in their own right and I have full confidence that they will fly the Singapore flag high in Japan when the competition starts.”