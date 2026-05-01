S’pore men’s hockey team rebuild with eye on 2029 SEA Games gold

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Midfielders Dineshraj Naidu (left) and his brother, co-captain Hariraj Naidu during a national team training session at Sengkang Hockey Stadium on April 30, 2026.

SINGAPORE – A freak accident during training a day before the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand resulted in a fractured nose for national hockey player Dineshraj Naidu.

Hit by a stray ball, he was forced to miss the campaign as his teammates went on to claim a joint-bronze, behind champions Malaysia and runners-up Thailand.

But, having recovered, the 28-year-old midfielder is raring to return to competition action at the Four Nations Invitational Tournament from May 1 to 3 at the Sengkang Hockey Stadium, where they will face Vietnam, Cambodia and Brunei.

Dineshraj is joined by his brother and team co-captain Hariraj, both of whom were part of the side that finished second at the 2023 SEA Games. Together, they form the core of a new-look squad whose long-term target is to win the gold at the 2029 Games on home soil.

Having shrugged off the unfortunate injury, Dineshraj is “super happy” to partner his brother on the pitch again, adding that their understanding goes beyond the need for words.

He still remembers their first tournament together in the National School Games B Division, adding: “I know communication is very important in the game, but I didn’t have to do anything or say anything and we linked up pretty well. The chemistry was there.”

Hariraj, too, is looking forward to the invitational tournament.

“I’m now trying to take this tournament to help grow the younger boys,” said the 26-year-old midfielder, who has a degree in exercise and sports science.

“Yes, they do have maybe a couple of caps, but their caps have not been from a tournament itself, but mostly from test matches.

“I want to have these guys in these three games grow as much as possible, so they can work towards the 2029 SEA Games.”

The team are undergoing a revamp under the siblings’ father and national coach Krishnan Vijayan Naidu, with only five of the 23 who represented the Republic in Bangkok retaining their spots.

Vijayan said it was time for an overhaul, as more than half of the previous squad were players in their late 20s.

He has brought in 11 players who are under 20.

“Dinesh and Hari are now considered the core of the team based on their seniority, and they have vast experience that they can share,” he said.

“So I’ve also told them to have more patience with this group of young boys, because it’s not easy mentoring.”

Defender Peh Yu (left) and his brother, midfielder Peh An are targeting gold at the 2029 SEA Games. ST PHOTO: GIN TAY

Another set of brothers in the team – defender Peh Yu, 21, and midfielder Peh An, 18 – are also looking to make their mark.

They have 32 combined caps for Singapore and are also eyeing glory on home soil in 2029.

Peh Yu said: “As a team, our main goal together is to get gold at the 2029 SEA Games, which is played locally.

“This squad is very bonded and we spend a lot of time outside of hockey together as well.

“So, as of now, our short-term goal is 100 per cent to win this Four Nations first and then continue playing and growing as a team.”

Singapore Hockey Federation president Mathavan Devadas noted the importance of hosting the Four Nations tournament, as they want to bridge the gap between regional powerhouses Malaysia and Thailand and the rest of South-east Asia.

He said: “We made a decision to organise our tournament here in Singapore for these countries who are not playing in the SEA Games.

“We were ticking two boxes with it. One is development for South-east Asian countries and No. 2 is development for a young Singapore national team.

“The target is to have a strong men’s team for the SEA Games in 2027 and then after that, to build on that for 2029.”

Separately, the national women’s team finished fourth in the Asian Games qualifying tournament on April 29 to secure a spot at the Sept 19-Oct 4 Asiad in Japan.