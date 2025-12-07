S’pore golfer Shannon Tan joint-31st after second round of final LPGA Tour qualifying event

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

SINGAPORE – Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan stayed on course to make the cut in the final qualifying stage of the LPGA Qualifying Series after carding an even-par 72 in the second round on Dec 6 to sit joint-31st.

At the Magnolia Grove Country Club’s Crossings Course in Alabama, the world No. 103 mixed three birdies and three bogeys for a one-under 142 total, placing her level with 10 others on another wet and cold day.

The group trail sole leader Helen Briem of Germany, who shot a 69, by eight shots in the 115-player field.

Slovenia’s Ana Belac (66) and South Korea’s Lee Dong-eun (68) are a stroke behind Briem, while France’s Perrine Delacour (67), American Camille Boyd (68) and Canadian Leah John (72) are on 136 in joint third.

The tournament, contested across the Crossings and Falls courses at Magnolia Grove, will be played over five rounds, with a cut to top 65 and ties made after 72 holes.

It began on Dec 5 – a day later than planned due to inclement weather – and will conclude on Dec 9.

The top 25 and ties will earn the LPGA Tour card for next season.

Tan is hoping to secure her LPGA Tour card after an outstanding 2025 campaign in which she won the Ladies European Tour’s (LET) Order of Merit (OOM) to earn direct entry into the final stage of the LPGA Q-school.

A stellar season saw the LET Players’ Player of the Year claim two titles and six other top-10 finishes on the circuit.

The 21-year-old previously played in the final qualifying stage in 2024, but missed the cut then.