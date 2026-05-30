S’pore golfer Shannon Tan finishes tied-second at Jabra Ladies Open de France

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Shannon Tan finished tied-second with two others at the Jabra Ladies Open de France on May 30.

SINGAPORE – Ahead of a busy stretch of tournaments this summer, Singaporean golfer Shannon Tan received a timely confidence boost after finishing tied-second at the Jabra Ladies Open de France on May 30.

At the Evian Resort Golf Club’s The Champions Course, the 22-year-old carded a final-round two-under 69 to sign for a five-under 208 total, seven shots behind Germany’s Helen Briem, who cruised to victory with a closing 67.

Tan shared second place with Wales’ Lydia Hall (69) and Ireland’s Sara Byrne (71), while the quartet of France’s Lois Lau (67), India’s Avani Prashanth (69), Norway’s Dorthea Forbrigd (72) and French amateur Alice Kong (71) a stroke behind in tied-fifth.

“It’s been a really positive week overall. Helen played fantastic golf and deserved the win, but I’m very pleased with how I performed,” said Tan, who earned €29,250 (S$43,550) in prize money.

“I felt like my game was in a good place throughout the week and I stayed patient when I needed to.”

The result at Evian-les-Bains this week continues Tan’s strong record at the tournament, where she also finished second in 2025.

On what she likes about the event, she said: “It’s always nice to come back to an event where you’ve had good memories and success in the past.

“I really enjoy this golf course because it rewards good decision-making and solid ball-striking, which suits my game. The event is also very well run, so it’s a tournament I look forward to every year.”

This is her third top-10 finish of the 2026 season, after she also placed tied-10th at the Women’s Australian Open and eighth at the Lalla Meryem Cup.

This season has also brought new experiences for Tan. Winning the 2025 Ladies European Tour (LET) Order of Merit helped secure a spot in two additional Majors – the Chevron Championship and KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – prompting changes to her usual schedule.

In preparation, she spent more time in the United States at the start of the season, a departure from her previous routine on the LET.

The adjustment has already yielded results, with Tan registering her best finish at a Major with a tied-38th finish in her Chevron Championship debut in April.

She said: “It’s been a learning experience managing the travel, adapting to different courses which I’ve never played before, and making sure I’m prepared wherever I’m playing.

“Overall, it’s something I’ve enjoyed and it’s helping me gain experience competing in different environments.”

After a packed travel schedule, Tan will take the time to rest and recover before she competes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which will be held from June 25 to 28 at the Hazeltine National Golf Club in Minnesota.

She said: “After that, I’ll get back into practice and preparation with the goal of arriving at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship feeling fresh both physically and mentally.”