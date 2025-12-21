S’pore golfer Gregory Foo secures Asian Tour card for 2026 season
Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox
Follow topic:
- Gregory Foo secured his Asian Tour card for 2026, finishing tied-19th at the qualifying school in Thailand with a six-under 349 score.
- Foo joins James Leow, who earned his card in November, as Singaporeans on the Asian Tour next season, adding to a handful of others.
- Lin Yuxin from China won the tournament with a 16-under 339; the 2026 Asian Tour season starts January 23-26 in the Philippines.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Singapore golfer Gregory Foo earned his Asian Tour card for the 2026 season, after finishing inside the top 35 at the final stage of the circuit’s qualifying school on Dec 21.
At the Lake View Resort and Golf Club in Hua Hin, Thailand, Foo carded an even-par 71 on the final day of the five-round tournament to end the week on six-under 349, finishing tied-19th alongside eight others.
He was 10 strokes behind tournament winner Lin Yuxin from China, who signed off with a 16-under 339 total after shooting a four-under 67 in the final round.
India’s Shaurya Bhattacharya (72) was a shot behind on second, while Canada’s Henry Lee (70) finished two strokes further adrift in third.
The final stage was contested over five rounds. The leading 140 players and ties after 36 holes advanced to rounds three and four, before a further cut after 72 holes reduced the field to the leading 70 players and ties for the final round.
Foo will join compatriot James Leow on the Asian Tour next season.
Leow had claimed his card in November, after winning the Aramco Invitational Tournament, a result that lifted him to fourth on the Asian Development Tour’s Order of Merit and earned him one of the 10 cards on offer.
Only a handful of Singapore golfers have earned full status on the regional circuit. The others are Mardan Mamat, a five-time winner on the Tour, as well as Lam Chih Bing, Quincy Quek and Choo Tze Huang.