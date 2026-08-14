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National bowler Shayna Ng beat American Jordan Snodgrass 195-186 in the title match of the stepladder final on Aug 13 to win the PWBA Cleveland Open.

SINGAPORE – Singaporean bowler Shayna Ng overcame a slow start at the Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) Cleveland Open to clinch her fourth title on the prestigious circuit on Aug 13.

She had opened the tournament with a game of 144 on Aug 12, but quickly turned things around to finish qualifying third with a 2,603-pinfall total after two rounds of six games to advance to the match-play round.

The 36-year-old then entered the stepladder final as the top seed after posting an 8-4 record in the match-play phase, ahead of American Jordan Snodgrass, Ng’s compatriot New Hui Fen, Colombia’s Maria Bohr and Canada’s Felicia Wong.

Seven-time PWBA winner Snodgrass defeated Wong 228-204 in the semi-finals to set up a meeting with Ng in the title match at the Yorktown Lanes in Ohio.

Ng then prevailed 195-186 against Snodgrass to complete her turnaround at the first of three tournaments of the PWBA Tour Championship Week.

She said: “I’ve been bowling well and my form has been pretty good of late, so coming into this tournament, I just told myself to focus on making good shots and making all my spares.

“I started off not as well with a 140 game, and there’s no way I thought I would end up winning the Cleveland Open. I guess this is a true testament that patience does pay off, and I’m happy it did.”

Her victory also earned her a spot in the season-ending Tour Championship, which takes place from Aug 16-18 at the same venue, and saw her pocket the winner’s cheque of US$10,000 (S$12,800).

This is the second consecutive season that she has won a title on the PWBA Tour, following her triumph at the Go Bowling Topeka Open in May 2025.

That victory ended a four-year wait for an individual title. Her previous one was earned at the 2021 International Bowling Federation (IBF) Super World Championships.

It was also her first PWBA title in six years. Her other two wins on the Tour were achieved at the 2018 PWBA Las Vegas Open and 2019 Sonoma County Open.

Reflecting on her latest win, she said: “Bowling on Tour has really taught me how to grind and stay mentally tough.

“This oiling pattern was far from easy, and getting through 24 games on it required a lot of patience, focus and resilience.

“I’m grateful for every opportunity I get to compete on Tour, and I truly see it as a blessing.”

Her performance in Ohio provides timely encouragement ahead of October’s IBF World Cup in Munich, Germany.

Ng said: “This win is definitely a great confidence booster heading into the tournament.

“It gives me a lot of belief in my game and something positive to build on.”

Singapore Bowling Federation president Valerie Teo commended Ng for a strong showing, noting that it was a proud moment for the bowler, association and everyone else who has been part of Ng’s journey.

She said: “Shayna’s victory at the PWBA Cleveland Open was a wonderful demonstration of skill, composure and determination.

“To finish as the top seed and then maintain her focus and confidence through such a closely contested championship match is a testament to her hard work, resilience and competitive spirit.”

She also praised the rest of the Singapore contingent, including 2025 PWBA Player of the Year New, who finished fourth in the 81-strong field.

Teo added: “We are immensely proud of Shayna and the entire team for the way they continue to represent Singapore on the international stage.

“We are also delighted to see Hui Fen deliver another strong performance and make her presence felt on the international stage.

“Her continued consistency and determination are a reflection of the depth and strength of our national team.”