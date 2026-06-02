S’pore bowler Cherie Tan wins at PWBA Lilac City Open, ends 2-year title drought

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National bowler Cherie Tan posing with her PWBA Lilac City Open title on June 1 after securing her first win in two years.

SINGAPORE – After two years without a title, national bowler Cherie Tan finally ended her winless drought on June 1, when she was crowned champion at the Professional Women’s Bowling Association (PWBA) Lilac City Open.

At the ABC Gates Bowl in Rochester, New York, the 38-year-old entered the stepladder final as the top seed, before beating an in-form Shannon Pluhowsky 225-206 in the title match to secure her sixth win on the PWBA.

“This title is especially meaningful because it’s been a while since my last win,” said Tan, whose last title came at the 2024 BowlTV Classic.

“I’ve been having a few close calls along the way and to finally achieve success is extremely gratifying.”

After qualifying as the No. 1 seed for the stepladder final – she was the highest seeded player to advance from the round of eight in the match-play bracket – Tan had to wait to see who her challenger would be.

Fresh off her win at the BowlTV Open just two days ago, it was no surprise that American Pluhowsky found herself in contention once again.

The No. 3 seed first recorded a 235-197 victory over compatriot Erin McCarthy, who had eliminated Singapore’s New Hui Fen in the preceding match, before overcoming Canada’s Felicia Wong 218-191 to set up a final meeting with Tan.

The contest was evenly matched in the first five frames, before Tan edged ahead with three consecutive strikes in frames six through eight.

The Singaporean south-paw then sealed victory with a clutch final-frame strike to return to the winner’s circle and bag the US$10,000 (S$12,780) top prize.

Attributing her success to hard work, she said: “I’ve been working on my physical game the past two years, constantly refining and adjusting it and to come away with a win is incredibly rewarding.”

She told the PWBA website that improving her timing and consistency has been a priority over the last two years, noting that the process required her to start from scratch.

“The weight transfer was not right, and I kind of made it worse by working more and more on it, she told the PWBA website.

“I had to restart everything and reprogramme my footwork – it takes time because I bowled for about a year with bad timing.”

Tan’s win is the latest in a string of impressive results by Singapore’s contingent of seven in the United States.

A Singaporean bowler has featured on the podium in all six tournaments of the 2026 PWBA National Tour so far, with New Hui Fen also emerging triumphant at the Northern Colorado Open in May.

There is also optimism for the future, with 21-year-old Arianne Tay, who first competed on the PWBA circuit in 2025, coming in 13th at the Lilac City Open.

Tan said: “It’s encouraging to see the team performing well, which reflects the positive progress of the national programme.



Noting the support from the High Performance Sport Institute, her coaches and federation, she added: “Their collective efforts have played an important role in helping the athletes develop and achieve success on the international stage.”

Singapore Bowling Federation technical director Jason Yeong-Nathan was pleased with the team’s performance and proud of the progress they have made.



He said: “We will continue to identify opportunities for improvement and growth. Their commitment to becoming the best they can be is ongoing, and we will keep striving to reach new levels together.”

The team are set to compete in two more events on the PWBA, with the exception of Tay and Charmaine Chang, who are returning to compete in the Singapore International Open.

Tan, her sister Daphne, Bernice Lim, Shayna Ng and New will next play in the June 4 to 6 Barbara Chrisman Classic, before competing in the June 9 to 16 US Women’s Open.