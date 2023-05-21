Sponsorship boost for Tchoukball ahead of world championships

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s bid to win honours at the World Youth Tchoukball Championships and Tchoukball World Championships received a boost on Sunday as Singapore-grown food and beverage brand Mr Bean and local sports apparel distributor Panyasingha Sports were unveiled as the team’s new mascot and national team jersey respectively.

The new mascot and jersey were launched at TBAS’ training base at Bendemeer Secondary School by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua and Tchoukball Association of Singapore (TBAS) president Delane Lim.

Both local firms are just two of the many Singapore companies who have backed TBAS as it has raised close to $120,000 out of the $150,000 needed to cover the travel and accommodation costs to send its players for various competitions, including August’s world championships in Prague.

Lim revealed that the TBAS has set targets for the teams to reach the final at the World Youth and attain a top-four finish at the World Championships for both the men and women’s senior teams.

The new mascot features Mr Bean’s iconic Bean plush holding a tchoukball and the limited edition soft toy will be made available to the public for purchase ahead of the World Youth Tchoukball Championships, held in Singapore from July 14 to 16.

Official distributor of Thai sports apparel FBT in Singapore, Panyasingha Sports has also worked with the athletes to develop a custom jersey.

The Tchoukball 100 Days Fundraising Challenge, launched in February by ex-national athletes Ronald Susilo and Lenny Lim on donation portal Ray of Hope, has also raised over $57,000, bringing total fundraising efforts to close to $120,000.

Delane Lim said: “We are very thankful for the support of so many local companies for tchoukball. It takes a village to raise a child and it takes a country to support a team.

“The support of the local community will go a long way in helping our athletes to be sufficiently prepared and ready for both July’s World Youth Tchoukball Championships in Singapore and August’s World Tchoukball Championships in Prague.”