SPH Media to host corporate 5-a-side tournament Football Fiesta in June

SPH Media’s Football Fiesta tournament will be held at Singapore Premier League champions Lion City Sailors’ training centre at 8 Mattar Road on June 7.

SINGAPORE – As football fever starts to build here ahead of the June 11-July 19 World Cup, fans are eagerly anticipating the tournament, which will be played across the US, Mexico and Canada.

But even before the world’s biggest football spectacle kicks off, Singapore-based companies will get a taste of some action at SPH Media’s Football Fiesta tournament on June 7.

The five-a-side corporate football tournament will be held at Singapore Premier League champions Lion City Sailors’ training centre at 8 Mattar Road, and promises participants and spectators a day of football and fun in a lively, festival-style atmosphere.

Teams may register up to seven players (five starters and two substitutes). Each team must include staff from different levels, and mixed-gender teams are encouraged.

The goal of the tournament is to allow companies to build camaraderie among their staff through sport and teamwork, as well as provide networking opportunities for them to get to know their peers across the different industries.

South-east Asian technology firm Sea Limited is the presenting partner for Football Fiesta while SportCares – an initiative by Sport Singapore to broaden and extend sports access to the vulnerable segments in society, and to help bridge communities – is the event’s official social cause.

Beyond the football games, participants and spectators will also be able to enjoy interactive booths, family-friendly activities, giveaways and on-ground engagement, making it an inclusive event even for non-football fans.

Participants of the fourth edition of the SportCares Hearts Football League 2025 at the Serangoon Stadium in October 2025. SportCares is the official social cause of SPH Media's Football Fiesta. PHOTO: SPORTCARES

The event will also feature football-themed games, live music, lucky draws, and interactive sponsor booths while attendees can enjoy the food and beverage stalls as well as and health and fitness experiences throughout the day.

Kuek Yu Chuang, deputy chief executive officer of SPH Media, said: “As World Cup fever builds in 2026, SPH Media is organising Football Fiesta in June 2026 so that Singapore-based corporates can be part of the global excitement. We are happy that home-grown company Sea Limited has joined us as the presenting partner.”

“Through Football Fiesta, we are also partnering with SportCares, the philanthropic arm of Sport Singapore, to combine our nationwide reach with their community programmes to amplify awareness, strengthen social bonds and drive positive social impact.”