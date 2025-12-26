Speedy Pistol Pete can deliver in Grade 3 Lebelo Sprint

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (1,000m)

(2) CHARMING CHEETAH has feature race form to his name, so he ought to fare better than his last-start third given this ease in grade.

Last-start winners (1) CONSTELLATION and (6) ANCHORAGE are progressive and remain competitive off their revised marks.

(3) AFRICAN PRIDE also ran well in feature races previously, and with the drop in class, he can threaten.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(6) CALLMEGETRIX and (4) THE EQUATOR bring feature race form to the table and are likely to fight out the finish.

(1) TEXAS RED and (8) MUSICAL SCORE are closely matched on recent form and should make their presence felt.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(10) CHARGE IT renews rivalry with the second-elect Hazy Dazy on similar weight terms, but is drawn better and should also have more to offer over this distance. Huge chance.

The progressive (9) HAZY DAZY won a Grade 3 race over 1,600m at Turffontein last time and will be better suited over this extended trip.

Older rivals (4) DOITWITHDIAMONDS and (3) TWOSTEP QUEEN have the means to challenge their younger counterparts. Keep an eye on them in the concluding stages.

Race 4 (1,000m)

Recent Grade 3 New Turf Carriers Merchants (1,160m) winner (2) PISTOL PETE is most effective over this shorter trip having won five times over the 1,000m. The Tony Peter-trained 4YO should be hard to beat in the Grade 3 Lebelo Sprint.

(3) TRUTH, (6) TAXI TO THE MOON and (10) COSMIC STAR are closely matched on that 1,160m meeting, but they could pose more of a threat to the selection over this distance.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(6) RAFA BAY, (2) ESPINOZA and (1) GIMMETHEGOODLIFE are closely matched on recent form, and there should not be much between the trio on the revised terms.

The resuming (4) BLACK EGRET and the versatile (7) PLUS FOUR have the means to play a leading role given their recent good runs, but they may be found out in the concluding stages.

Race 6 (1,160m)

The consistent (1) UMZINGELI WENYATHI has the form and experience in Cape Town races to fight out the finish on his Highveld return.

But (4) PLAY WITH THE WIND, who is engaged to run at an earlier meeting, and (9) HATHIGHWAYTOTHESKY could also improve sufficiently to challenge for top honours.

(12) PHALA MILLIONS and (7) WESTERN WISHES have also shown enough recently to play leading roles. Include in all bets.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(1) NARETOI, (6) KAVOMOLKA and (3) HEROIC ACT would not be maidens for much longer and would not be winning out of turn.

(8) THOONSIL is open to improvement and has shown enough to fight out the finish too.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(5) WAR TALK and (4) BLOOD OF EDEN set the standard and will likely fight out the finish. Top two chances.

(7) CHICKASAW and (6) LUCKY CHANCE will appreciate the step-up to this distance, and both of them have earning potential.