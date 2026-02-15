Unstoppable Jordan Stolz blazes to 500m speed skating crown for his second Milano-Cortina gold

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

US speed skating phenomenon Jordan Stolz racing towards his second gold of this year's Games in the men's 500m on Feb 14.

MILAN - American speed skating phenomenon Jordan Stolz once again stole the spotlight on Feb 14, rocketing to the men’s 500 metres title at the Winter Olympics and securing his second gold medal of these Games.

Stolz had already met the towering expectations by winning the men’s 1,000m on Feb 11, the United States’ first speed skating gold of Milano Cortina.

He topped a 500m podium rounded out by Dutchman Jenning de Boo with silver and Canada’s Laurent Dubreuil with bronze.

The 21-year-old tore through the distance in an Olympic-record 33.77 seconds, finishing 0.11 ahead of De Boo.

“I thought if I skated a perfect one, and I get a really good last outer (turn), I can probably pull it off,” Stolz said.

“Coming down the last hundred metres, I thought I should be able to beat him - and that’s exactly what I did.”

Stolz soaks in crowd’s roar

Drawn in the 13th of 15 pairs and starting from the inner lane, Stolz once again lined up against his Dutch rival - the same head-to-head matchup from the 1,000m, where the American also struck gold and De Boo also took silver.

De Boo pushed hard to keep him within reach, clipping the barrier after crossing the line as Stolz saluted a raucous, Dutch-dominated crowd.

“Luckily it (the fall) was after the finish,” De Boo said, laughing. “I was just tired... and looking up at the (score) board and still going 60kmh, it created a fall. It doesn’t happen often to me, but today it did.”

Stolz had his own support in the stands in the form of compatriot Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history.

De Boo and Poland’s Damian Zurek were considered the strongest challengers to Stolz over the distance but neither could halt the American’s surge as he once again rose above the field at his second Olympics.

“I’m very happy with silver, but I would rather have finished on the top step of the podium. But I’m pretty happy with my Olympic debut,” De Boo said.

Stolz has evolved into a world-beating sprinter in recent seasons, collecting seven world championship titles and holding the 1,000m world record.

His triumph delivered the United States their fifth gold medal of these Games, joining Breezy Johnson’s women’s downhill victory, the figure skating team event title, Elizabeth Lemley’s win in women’s moguls and Stolz’s own 1,000m success.

He heads next into the 1,500m as the overwhelming favourite and will also contest the mass start.

Canada off to flying start in women’s team pursuit

Before the men lined up for their 500m final, the women contested their team pursuit quarter-finals on Feb 14.

Defending champions Canada progressed smoothly into the Feb 10 semi-finals, joined by 2022 silver medallists Japan, the Netherlands and the United States as the four fastest teams.

Canada entered the event as favourites once again. The trio of Ivanie Blondin, Valerie Maltais and Isabelle Weidemann - the same line-up that won gold at Beijing 2022 - arrived in Milano Cortina leading the 2025-26 ISU World Cup standings, reaffirming their status as the team to beat.

The opening quarters pair featured the Netherlands, bronze medallists four years ago, against Kazakhstan. The Dutch skated cleanly, while Kazakhstan’s race unravelled early after a blade clash caused one skater to drop out, leaving them unable to finish. REUTERS