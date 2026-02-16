Straitstimes.com header logo

Speed skating-Norway's title defence ends as Italy lead team pursuit quarters

MILAN, Feb 15 - Norway's bid to retain their men's team pursuit crown ended abruptly at the Winter Olympics on Sunday as an underwhelming quarter-final time left them only sixth fastest, with Italy, the U.S., China and the Netherlands moving on to the semis.

Norway faced China in the third of the four pairs but could only post a time of three minutes 44.36 seconds.

Italy set the quickest time of the day with three minutes 38.40 seconds, followed by the U.S., China and the Netherlands.

The four fastest teams advance to the semis, with France, Germany and Japan also left outside the top four.

Italy will face the Netherlands in the semis, while the U.S. take on China. REUTERS

