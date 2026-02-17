Speed skating-Italy ride home momentum as Canada bid to retain team pursuit title

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Feb 16 - Speed skating's team pursuit reaches fever pitch at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday, with Italy buoyed by their form on home ice in the men's event while Canada prepare to defend their women's title in a day of back-to-back semi-finals and finals.

Italy, who clocked the fastest time in the men's quarter-finals on Sunday, face the Netherlands in a semi that promises fireworks, with the Dutch backed by their speed-skating-loving fans who have created a raucous atmosphere throughout the Games.

The other men's semi-final pits World Cup leaders the U.S. against China, with the Americans clear favourites after missing out on gold four years ago when they won bronze. China looked promising in the quarters and will battle to challenge the U.S.

"They (the U.S.) are the favourites because they have won all the races this year," Italian skater Andrea Giovannini said on Sunday. "It will be very difficult to beat them.

"Certainly, this (quarter-finals) performance ... gives us a bit of confidence and perhaps also shakes their confidence a little," he said after Italy left the U.S. in second place.

In the women's bracket, Canada trio Ivanie Blondin, Valerie Maltais and Isabelle Weidemann - leaders of the World Cup standings - face the U.S. in their bid for more Olympic glory.

"We think about that final, but we need to get to the final first. One step at a time," said Maltais, who won bronze in the women's 3,000 metres at these Games.

"It's fair to say that once you get to the Olympics, you're aiming for the top of the podium."

Japan, who take on the Netherlands in the other women's semi, are spearheaded by Miho Takagi - the country's most decorated female Olympian who added bronze in Sunday's women's 500m to take her career tally to nine medals over four Games.

The women's team pursuit draw has unfolded predictably, but the men's event has already lost defending champions Norway. REUTERS