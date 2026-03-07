Speed skating-Home glory for De Boo and Kok as Dutch rule sprint at world championships

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

HEERENVEEN, Netherlands, March 6 - Jenning de Boo and Femke Kok claimed the men's and women's sprint crowns on day two of the ISU Speed Skating World Championships on Friday, reinforcing Dutch dominance in Heerenveen.

De Boo, who delivered blistering performances to win the opening 500 meters and 1,000m on Thursday, returned to the ice for a highly anticipated showdown with American sensation Jordan Stolz in the 13th and final pair of the second 500m.

The 22-year-old, denied Olympic gold by Stolz in both events at last month's Milano Cortina Winter Games, faced a packed Thialf arena urging him on.

With the pressure squarely on him, De Boo showed no sign of nerves. He scorched around the oval in 33.93 seconds - 0.24 quicker than Stolz - tightening his grip on the overall standings.

Destiny beckoned in the 1,500m, where De Boo needed only to hold his nerve in the final action of the day, and although Stolz set the fastest time over the distance, the Dutchman's strong overall lead ensured he sealed the sprint championship in style.

A beaming De Boo celebrated with the Dutch flag draped over his shoulders as the home crowd erupted.

Stolz settled for silver, while Olympic 1,500m champion Ning Zhongyan of China claimed bronze.

In the women's field, Kok extended her irresistible form, dominating her trademark 500m. The world-record holder powered to 36.76 seconds, displaying the same explosive form that earned her 500m Olympic gold in Milan.

Skating in the final pair alongside compatriot Suzanne Schulting, Kok capitalised on her inner-lane start and crossed the line 0.72 seconds clear, strengthening her hold on the overall standings.

With Olympic 1,500m champion Jutta Leerdam absent, Kok entered the 1,000m as the overwhelming favourite - and delivered once again. She posted the fastest time to sweep all four sprint races across two days, securing the world title.

The podium was entirely Dutch, with Schulting taking silver and Marrit Fledderus bronze.

The Netherlands - the most decorated nation in Olympic speed skating history - continued the momentum they carried from Milan, where they topped the medal table with five golds, six silvers and two bronzes.

With the sprint contest decided, attention now turns to the all-round championship on Saturday and Sunday. REUTERS