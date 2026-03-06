Speed Skating-De Boo, Kok shine as Dutch dominate world championships opener

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

HEERENVEEN, Netherlands, March 5 - Dutch sprinters lit up the opening day of the ISU Speed Skating World Championships on Thursday, as Jenning de Boo and Femke Kok swept the men's and women's 500 meters and 1,000m distances to underline the host nation's dominance in Heerenveen.

De Boo, denied Olympic gold in the 500m and 1,000m by American sensation Jordan Stolz at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics last month, delivered a blistering response on home ice.

The 22-year-old stormed around the iconic Thialf oval in 33.78 seconds in the 500m, obliterating Stolz's 2025 track record.

Stolz had briefly taken the lead after skating in the 12th of 14 pairs, but De Boo - going immediately after him in the 13th pair - eclipsed the 21-year-old American's time. The Dutchman's run drew a thunderous roar, and De Boo erupted in celebration the moment his mark flashed onto the scoreboard.

The spotlight then shifted to the 1,000m, where fans awaited Stolz's response. De Boo skated first this time, clocking one minute 06.52 seconds, and Stolz ultimately finished 0.62 seconds behind him.

After day one of the World Sprint Championships, De Boo heads the men's overall standings, followed by Stolz and Olympic 1,500m champion Zhongyan Ning of China.

On the women's side, 500m world record holder and Olympic champion Femke Kok continued her stunning season. The 25-year-old, who also captured 1,000m silver in Milan, reaffirmed her supremacy in the sprint distances by breaking her own 2025 track record.

With Olympic 1,000m champion Jutta Leerdam skipping the championships, Kok stepped even more into the spotlight. Greeted by one of the night's loudest ovations, she powered through the 500m in 36.67 seconds - finishing 0.63 quicker than compatriot Suzanne Schulting.

The 1,000m unfolded in similar fashion, with Kok and Schulting delivering a Dutch one-two.

Kok leads the overall classification in the women's field, with Schulting and Marrit Fledderus in second and third - a Dutch sweep of the top places that fuelled a celebratory atmosphere inside Thialf, which, awash in orange, roared with the same passion that carried the Netherlands to five golds, six silvers and two bronzes in Milan.

The ISU Speed Skating World Championships - featuring both sprint and all-round championships - continue on Friday with the second 500m and 1,000m races for men and women. The all-round championships take centre stage over the weekend. REUTERS