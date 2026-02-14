Speed skating-Czech 'Golden Boy' Jilek lives up to mentor's expectations

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Feb 13 - Olympic speed skating 10,000 metres gold medallist Metodej Jilek may be only 19 but the Czech sensation never doubted he could win the title at Milano Cortina and nor did his mentor, compatriot and three-times champion Martina Sablikova.

After Jilek was confirmed as the winner on Friday, he appeared in a white T-shirt emblazoned in gold with the words "GOLDEN BOY." He called Sablikova over to join him in the photo and the two posed together before sharing a warm embrace.

Asked how long he had the shirt prepared, Jilek said smiling: "I didn't prepare the shirt. It's from Martina.

"I didn't know about it at all until she gave it to me after the race. It was super nice - it showed she believed from the beginning that I could win the gold medal.

"I'm really happy for her support. It was a really nice gesture, and I really appreciate it."

Skating in her sixth and final Games, the 38-year-old Sablikova has been a guiding force for Jilek, who has emerged as one of speed skating's most exciting young prospects.

Although she skipped the 3,000m on Saturday due to a viral infection and finished 11th in Thursday's 5,000m, Sablikova was back at the Milano Speed Skating Stadium to cheer him on.

JILEK DELIVERS IN STYLE

Expectations had been high for Jilek, who won bronze in the 10,000m at the 2025 ISU World Single Distances Championships.

He delivered in style, becoming the Czech Republic's second Olympic champion of these Games after Zuzana Maderova's win in the women's parallel giant slalom on Sunday.

His gold followed the silver he earned in the 5,000m on Sunday, marking the Czech Republic's second speed skating medal at Milano Cortina - both belonging to him.

"It means a lot to have such a big Czech crowd here," he said. "I appreciate every single fan who came to watch. It gave me more motivation and more willpower to fight until the end.

"It was amazing that Martina was here too. She's such a legend. She's supported me almost since my first steps on the ice."

Jilek said he woke up feeling slightly unwell on race day.

"My nose was a bit blocked and my throat felt a little sore - but, as we can see, it didn't affect me too much," he said with a laugh.

Despite his breakthrough, Jilek believes this is still only the beginning.

"I know I can still improve," he added. "I can increase my training volume - there's room to grow. I've been getting good results since I was young, also in inline skating, but I've sacrificed a lot for this sport." REUTERS