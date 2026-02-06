Speed skating-Confident American Stolz sets sights on glory in Milan

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Feb 5 - Jordan Stolz heads into the Milano Cortina Olympics with supreme confidence, the American speed skating phenomenon rating himself "95%" ready on Thursday as he prepares to launch his gold quest.

The 21-year-old arrives in Milan as speed skating's hottest property and favourite for three individual events - the 500 metres, 1,000m and 1,500m - when long-track competition begins Saturday. He is also eyeing the unpredictable mass start event.

"Ninety-five percent - that's how I'd rate (my confidence heading into the Olympics)," Stolz told Reuters at a Ralph Lauren red carpet event.

"The World Cup in Inzell went well. Since then I've got some top-speed training and tempo work. I feel good. There's not much more I'd ask for. Not much to complain about. The ice is good enough for me."

With his first race, the 1,000m, set for next Wednesday, Stolz said the heavy lifting was already done.

"I'll just touch on a few things, maybe do interval sessions, feel the ice, and get a lot of sleep. Honestly, I'm feeling good, so I think it'll be all right," he said.

Stolz, who made his Olympic debut at 17 in Beijing 2022, finishing 13th in the 500m and 14th in the 1,000m, has since established himself as one of the world's fastest sprinters.

"I'm enjoying it. It's nice to be here again (at the Olympics) after four years. It only comes once every four years, so I'm trying to enjoy it as much as I can," he said.

He acknowledged the ice conditions took time to settle. "The first couple of days the ice wasn't exactly where I wanted it, but they were still prepping it. Now it's where I like it." REUTERS