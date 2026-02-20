Speed skating-China's Ning stuns field to claim 1,500m gold at Milano Cortina

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Feb 19 - China's Ning Zhongyan delivered a sensational performance to win the men's 1,500 metres at the Winter Olympics on Thursday, capturing his and his nation's first speed skating gold at these Games.

American Jordan Stolz claimed silver, while two-times defending Olympic 1,500m champion Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands secured bronze to round out a high-calibre podium.

Stolz entered the event as the overwhelming favourite after record‑breaking victories in both the 1,000m and 500m.

But the field was stacked with heavyweights - including Nuis, the 1,500m world record holder; newly crowned 5,000m Olympic champion Sander Eitrem; 10,000m gold medallist Metodej Jilek; as well as Dutchman Joep Wennemars and Poland's Vladimir Semirunniy.

But Ning, 26, already buoyed by two bronzes at Milano Cortina - in the men’s 1,000m and the team pursuit - had other plans.

Skating in the 13th of 15 pairs, Ning started in the inner lane alongside Nuis. On a remarkable day for the distance, the Olympic record fell twice: first to Wennemars in the 11th pair, and then to Ning, who obliterated the new mark moments later.

He stopped the clock at one minute 41.98 seconds, finishing 0.77 seconds ahead of Stolz.

With Ning's triumph, China now holds three gold medals at Milano Cortina, following Mengtao Xu's victory in the women's freestyle skiing aerials and Yiming Su's win in the men's snowboard slopestyle. REUTERS