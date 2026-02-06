Speed skating-American Bowe savours final ride as Games career winds down

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Feb 6 - American speed skater Brittany Bowe is relishing the opportunity to close out her Olympic career on her own terms as she prepares for her fourth and final Games at Milano Cortina.

Bowe, who owns Olympic bronze medals from the team pursuit at PyeongChang 2018 and the 1,000 metres at Beijing 2022, still has one piece of unfinished business - capturing the elusive Olympic gold medal that has so far escaped her grasp.

"I've been pretty at peace with myself throughout this whole year, this whole quad (four years), knowing it will be my last Olympic Games," Bowe, 37, told reporters on Friday.

"Being able to reflect and take a step back while I'm still in it, and I'm still competitive, has been pretty cool.

"After Beijing I was really determined to go four more (years). I'm really blessed to be able to walk away on my own terms, because not everybody gets to do that.

"I knew I was going to dedicate four more years of my life (to it) and here we are. It's gone by in the blink of an eye."

BOWE TRYING TO STAY GROUNDED

Despite her medal ambitions, Bowe is trying to stay grounded.

"We're all out here trying to win a medal, but I can't let myself get caught up in the outcome, because we have no control over that," she added.

"I'm really just trying to enjoy this one final ride, enjoy the process day to day, and hopefully skate some great races."

Bowe said the lack of spectators in Beijing, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, helped athletes appreciate the essence of their sport.

"Being able to go to the start line in front of a sold-out arena is going to be awesome," she said.

Bowe, who is in a relationship with U.S. ice hockey captain Hilary Knight, took time out on Thursday to support her partner's match.

The U.S. ice hockey team began their gold medal bid with a 5-1 win over the Czech Republic as the women's Olympic ice hockey action got under way at Milano Cortina on Thursday.

"It was really fun," Bowe said. "It's always nice to be able to support Hilary, and when we can see each other's events.

"Her family was there, my whole family was there. It just brings additional energy to the atmosphere."

Bowe will compete in the 1,000m, 1,500m and team pursuit at the Milano Speed Skating Stadium, racing just ahead of her 38th birthday on February 24 - two days after the closing ceremony. REUTERS