Speed Dragon ready to fly high

Race 1 (1,650m)

3 Setanta is a better chance back on this track and distance, especially with blinkers reapplied. He looks ready to make his presence felt.

11 Dragon Sunrise had a poor trip last start after being steadied at the 800m, then racing wide and without cover thereafter. Zac Purton stays aboard, which is a good sign.

2 Prince Alex has trialled well leading into his first Class 5 start and has drawn a low barrier 2 for a sweet run.

6 Zetta Force is relatively unexposed – with only 12 starts – compared with the rest of the field. He put the writing on the wall last time with a fast-finishing third at just his third attempt in Class 5. Jerry Chau is riding well and remains in the saddle.

Race 2 (1,200m)

8 Forerunner was ridden too close to the speed last start and faded late to fourth, but it was still a good run. Before that, he was a fast-finishing second when ridden with more patience, and similar tactics from barrier 2 can see him well-placed off what should be a genuine tempo.

1 Beauty Glory can be followed again as he drops back to Class 4 for the first time since November, when he led all the way.

7 Blasted Talent is only a 3YO, but he has shown improvement in a trial since finishing 12th on the all-weather in a run that was better than it reads. With Joao Moreira taking over the ride, that can mean plenty.

2 Charming Babe is better placed back on this track and trip. He is returning to Class 4 last time over 1,400m, which is not his go.

Race 3 (1,650m)

1 Fivefortwo should not have to get as far back from barrier 2 as he did from barrier 8 last time, when he was left with too much ground to make up. He still closed well to fifth and gets a better set-up.

7 Romantic Gladiator has been building towards a first Hong Kong win through four starts and put the writing on the wall last time when beaten half a length into second. He has trialled quietly but nicely since under Purton, who takes the ride for the first time under race conditions from barrier 1.

4 All Round Winner won on the quick back-up last start, giving him his second win from six starts since the blinkers came on.

9 Super Unicorn reunites with Andrea Atzeni, which is meaningful, and under the right race shape, he can be hard to hold out.

Race 4 (1,650m)

12 Lakeshore Hero is on the quick back-up after bouncing back into the money over 1,200m on the all-weather track. He carries next to no weight this time with Britney Wong’s seven-pound (3.2kg) claim bringing him in on 109 pounds.

3 Mega Mastermind steps away from barrier 3 and should find the lead with ease, or at least race prominently. He arrives with strong Sha Tin form, having shed his maiden tag two starts ago before a close-up second. He should be tough to peg back.

1 Mighty Steed comes off back-to-back seconds and is always a chance in this grade. Purton remains in the saddle.

5 Noble Pursuit looks likely to get a good run just off the speed from barrier 4. The Caspar Fownes-trained 6YO is more than capable off his current mark and blinkers going back on could do the trick for him.

Race 5 (1,800m)

8 Ace War has been an improver since joining the Mark Newnham stable, posting back-to-back wins in Class 4 before his hat-trick bid was cut short when rising into Class 3. He was too far back from barrier 11 before flashing late into second, beaten ½ length, and he may not need to settle as far back from barrier 9. That gives him his chance to turn the tables on The Auspicious.

1 Liveandletlive maps to control from barrier 1, and a measured Hugh Bowman ride will make him hard to get past.

6 The Auspicious beat both Ace War and Liveandletlive convincingly last time, unleashing a sharp turn of foot to get up in the shadows of the post. He can be right there again from barrier 2.

3 Flying Luck is an interesting prospect coming to Happy Valley for the first time and, as a Fownes-trained runner, the city circuit will suit.

Race 6 (1,650m)

9 Incanto Star gets a better set-up from barrier 2 than he did last time from barrier 10 over the mile at Sha Tin. He had poor trips in his two runs before that after the blinkers went on, and with the low draw, he can finally map cleanly.

7 The Azure has slid down the ratings and is on a competitive mark. Purton returning to the saddle is timely, as he has not ridden him since April 2025, which was the horse’s most recent win.

8 Precision Hope has not figured in the finish in six starts but has been getting better with racing. The 4YO has trialled well since his latest run and a better barrier draw improves his chances.

10 Run Run Timing has barrier 11 to navigate. But there does not appear to be too much speed on paper, which should allow him to come across and give a sight.

Race 7 (1,200m)

8 Tactical Command has been coming back into form recently and now enters a race whose set-up looks to favour him. From barrier 4, he can camp just off the speed in a stalking position behind what should be a genuine tempo.

6 Vigor Eye had the perfect run from barrier 2 when breaking through for his first win last time, which was also his first run at the city circuit. Purton needs only to find a similar trip from the slightly more awkward barrier 6 to be in the finish again.

9 Jumbo Blessing comes off a fast-finishing fifth over 1,000m and the step-up to 1,200m looks timely.

12 Winning Now will give a sight from barrier 2 at the foot of the weights. He comes off his best run yet, when narrowly beaten into second after trying to make all.

Race 8 (1,200m)

9 Flash Current comes with the usual caveat as a backmarker, but he is capable and recent runs suggest he is back in form. A head-second to Emblazon four starts ago reads well, while wide draws in his last two runs have not helped. He was also held up last time when finishing just under four lengths behind Fortune Link.

2 Aurio continues his good run of form this season since joining Manfred Man’s stable. From barrier 4, the set-up is kind.

10 Somelovefromabove showed he was up to this class last start, with a close-up third off the back of back-to-back wins in Class 4.

11 Motor maps for a sweet run from barrier 1 as a lightweight chance.

Race 9 (1,650m)

1 Speed Dragon carries top weight, but he arrives in good form first-up since his fast-finishing third to Winning Ovation. His fresh record is strong, as is his Happy Valley haul of three wins from five.

8 Silvery Breeze won at the top of Class 3 under top weight. The weight relief in this Class 2 race can mean plenty, while his trial suggests his form remains intact.

4 Soleil Fighter should be up on the pace. He finished second four starts ago and won over 1,800m on this track two runs back.

10 Beauty Alliance has hit peak form, breaking through for his first win of the season after a couple of good placings in strong races.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club