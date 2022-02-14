Specially Selected to start the day on right note

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(3) SPECIALLY SELECTED has good form. He just found one better after a rest. Stripping fitter, he should open his account if taking to the Polytrack.

(6) LADIES DAY is weighted to go close. She is also overdue. She was a beaten favourite last time when third. The winner went on to score again. This is a good form line.

(5) GLOBAL PATH is honest and will turn in another performance worthy of a cheque.

(1) GUNSMOKE has finished behind Specially Selected and Global Path but has a top draw and can pop up.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

After an impressive win over (6) NIKIYA, (3) CALULO and (5) AUNT LIZZY, (7) SOCIAL BUTTERFLY commands the utmost respect. She is trying the Poly and it could be a winning debut.

(4) VIVID JET never showed in her only race on the Poly. But she has matured and could run much better, especially after losing her last one by just a nose.

(1) LADY CATHERINE has won two thrillers in a row, flying up from a few lengths behind. She is taking on better company but can still deliver.

(2) CIVIL RIGHTS raced in features as a youngster, so watch her.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(6) THUNDER MASALA flashed home when the race was just about over last time, finishing second. He is still learning but the Poly should suit. He should improve further.

(5) GIAMBATTISTA was beaten by a neck in his last two starts. He should make amends with the step-up in distance.

(1) MIGHTY MASHONA is rated to finish ahead of Thunder Masala and Giambattista. While not convincing on this surface previously, he has matured and has the best draw, so must be taken seriously.

(4) THE GREEN GALLANT, (3) OH MY WORD ITS ROY and (7) LADOOSHKA can earn.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(6) CAMORA gave the impression that a longer distance would not be a problem. He is bred to stay.

(4) CONGO COMPAQ looks well placed in this field for win No. 4, after just needing it last time.

(1) FLYING VISION is the value bet, as he has finally secured a good gate. On collateral form, he can get the better of (2) BANZAI PIPELINE on weight. The 1,600m trip is his only worry.

(7) ROY'S COMMAND needs a good pace. He is not to be taken lightly on his Poly performances.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(3) WITHOUT DOUBT put up an eye-catching effort when dropping in distance. He is dropping further to a sprint and has drawn a lot better.

(2) ALMA MATER has done everything but win. This could be his turn against a weak field.

(8) A KINGS RETURN and (4) SHOT OF COURAGE made improvement last time. They should show more over this longer distance.

(6) FILL YOUR BOOTS has Highveld form. However weak it appears, he could be good enough on his Poly debut.

(7) PANTEA has not shown much but is weighted to win.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

This looks a race among (2) LESLIES PATHTOFAME, (8) PURPLE POWAHOUSE and (10) NORTHERN WARRIOR on recent form. Leslies Pathtofame has drawn well and is back at his best track and trip. He should have the run of the race. Northern Warrior could overcome his bad draw for win No. 2 An apprentice claim boosts his chances. Purple Powahouse did well from a wide draw last time and will prefer this distance better, so could get closer.

(3) SOWETO ROSE and (11) HIGH VELOCITY can upset.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(1) KUUMA misbehaved a bit on his return to the Poly but was not disgraced in finishing fifth. He is taking on better opponents but should come on with the run and a better draw.

(5) KAROO LARK's last win was on the Poly. He did not disgrace himself on the turf thereafter. He can go close.

(7) RALPH THE RASCAL ran a fair race on the turf at Scottsville. That kind of prep should make him a big runner back on the Polytrack.

(10) MAJORCA PALACE is consistent and overdue. He could prefer this longer trip but has drawn wide.

(2) UNCOMPLICATED, (8) FARLAND, (6) PINK FLOYD and (9) AFRICAN SUNRISE can surprise.

RACE 8 (2,000M)

It is not easy to win on the Poly from a wide draw but (12) EVENTIDOR could do just that. He is progressive and has been running on well on the Poly.

(1) GALABIER may be hard to peg back. He is a strong front runner and given draw No. 1 could stretch them out and keep going.

(2) JUSTFORTHEEPENNY seems to have forgotten how to win but he is consistent. Drawn well, he can get his head in front and reward his followers.

(5) DEEP GLOBAL gave signs he is on the comeback trail. He may improve by racing more quietly this time. (4) THE APPEAL, who ran third last time, must have a say.