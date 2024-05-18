Spanish para-swimmer who suffers from spasticity pushes through pain at 48 to send a message

SINGAPORE – It is just hours before her race at the OCBC Aquatic Centre and para-swimmer Teresa Perales is in a lot of pain.

The 48-year-old suffers from spasticity or abnormal muscle tightness due to prolonged muscle contraction. It is a condition associated with nerve issues.

She can easily skip her race, but the Spaniard pushes through the discomfort to clinch a silver medal in the women’s 200m freestyle multi-class event at the Citi Para Swimming World Series Singapore on May 17.

The cycle repeats itself the next day as she wins a gold in the women’s 50m breaststroke multi-class race.

This determination has been key to the 48-year-old’s longevity in a career which has seen her rack up seven gold medals, 10 silvers and 10 bronzes at the Paralympics.

Perales is motivated by more than medals, though. Once an S5, SB4 and SM5 athlete, she now competes in the S2 class for those with more severe disabilities as her condition has deteriorated.

But she still wants to set an example for others. She told The Sunday Times: “I wanted to show that some athletes, we deal with some illnesses that are progressive, which is very hard for us.

“But this happens to swimmers, athletes in this Paralympic movement and I thought it was very good to show how we can live with it and even enjoy our sport.”

An avid athlete growing up, Perales practised karate until she was 19 when she was diagnosed with neuropathy, which caused her to lose mobility in her legs.

That was when her swimming journey began. She joined a disability sport club and competed in her first Spanish championships in 1997, when she bagged a few medals.

The accolades then started pouring in. Since her Paralympic debut at Sydney 2000, she has collected 27 medals at the quadrennial Games, making her the most decorated Spanish Paralympian.

While she has continued to bag medals and awards internationally, she also had to cope with her condition worsening.

She said: “I suffer a lot of spasticity, which is very stressful, very painful. I didn’t know it before Tokyo, I just had neuropathy (which affects the nervous system) and muscular illness.

“I destroy muscles if I train too much and I’m always on a thin line, like I’m balancing and trying not to fall. It’s quite difficult but I’m very proud.”