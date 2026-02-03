Spanish figure skater says 'Minions' music barred due to copyright issue

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MILAN, Feb 2 - Spanish figure skater Tomas-Llorenc Guarino Sabate on Monday said he will not be allowed to use the music from the "Minions" film franchise that he has skated to throughout the season at the Milano Cortina Games due to a copyright clearance issue.

Guarino Sabate, a six-time Spanish champion set to make his Olympic debut, said he followed all required procedures and submitted the music through the ISU ClicknClear system in August.

"Unfortunately, just days before the Olympic inauguration, I was informed that I am no longer permitted to use this program due to copyright clearance issues," he posted on social media.

"Finding this out last Friday, so close to the biggest competition of my life, was incredibly disappointing. Nevertheless, I will face this challenge head-on and do everything I can to make the best of the situation."

Guarino Sabate, 26, dressed in a yellow t-shirt and blue overalls during his performance to resemble the popular animated characters. The "Minions" franchise is owned by Illumination, which is a subsidiary of Universal Pictures.

Guarino Sabate said he chose the music to bring joy and a playful style to the ice and show that "skating as a male Olympic figure skater can be fun".

"To my fans: I wish I had better news, but I'm grateful beyond words for your support this season," he said.

"I promise to step on the ice with everything I have and deliver programs that both you and I can be proud of."

The International Skating Union said they are aware of the situation.

"As soon as we have more details on this specific case, we will share them as appropriate," they said in a statement. "Copyright clearances can represent a challenge for all artistic sports.

"While the ISU does not have a contractual relationship with ClicknClear, we continue to work collaboratively with rights clearance stakeholders to ensure that thrilling performances can be accompanied by stirring music." REUTERS