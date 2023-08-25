Spanish federation chief to quit over kiss scandal – reports

MADRID – Spanish football federation (RFEF) President Luis Rubiales will quit after Fifa opened disciplinary proceedings against him for forcibly kissing player Jenni Hermoso during celebrations after Spain's Women's World Cup victory, several media outlets reported on Thursday.

After Spain’s 1-0 win over England in the final in Sydney on Sunday Rubiales gave midfielder Jennifer Hermoso an unsolicited kiss on the lips. He also celebrated victory by grabbing his genitals.

The incident sparked outrage within and outside Spain and he came under unprecedented pressure to resign, with days of criticism from figures including Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez, Spain’s women’s league and several men’s La Liga clubs.

“Feminism is changing everything,” wrote Spain’s Minister for Equality Irene Montero on social media, shortly after the reports emerged.

The RFEF did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

Pressure continued to mount on Rubiales during the week after Fifa opened disciplinary proceedings against Rubiales and Hermoso said in statement that such acts "should never go unpunished".

As the backlash grew, Rubiales, who initially called his critics "idiots", issued a video apology late on Monday, but it failed to quell the uproar.

Earlier Thursday Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti admonished Rubiales for his conduct.

“It’s a very delicate topic, like most people it was behaviour that I obviously did not like,” Ancelotti told a news conference.

“It was not the behaviour of a president of the federation.”

Further Spanish clubs joined the wave of dissent against Rubiales on Thursday, following Getafe president Angel Torres the day before.

“We must all be consistent with what we do and say, that’s a fundamental thing,” Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo told TV show Jugones on Spanish channel Mega.

“He will have to do what he considers appropriate, but I think that what he has to do is present his resignation.”

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay also positioned himself against Rubiales.

“This should have been over days ago, it’s a shame that we are here and this has not been concluded,” he told Radio Euskadi.

Regional leaders of the RFEF held a crisis meeting in Madrid on Thursday to discuss Rubiales's future and options for a potential successor, a source told Reuters.

The favourites to succeed Rubiales are Pedro Rocha, head of the Extremadura football federation, and Pablo Lozano, head of the Andalusia federation, the source said.

Rubiales, who played for several lower league clubs in Spain, finished his playing career in 2009 with Hamilton Academical in Scotland.

A year later he was named President of the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE), a position he held until announcing his candidacy for the RFEF top job in 2017. He was elected in May 2018.

He promised to modernise the structure, increase turnover and make the federation more transparent, following the arrest of former president Angel Maria Villar on corruption charges.

However, Rubiales' mandate was full of controversies, including the shocking decision to sack Spain manager Julen Lopetegui two days before their opening 2018 World Cup match and accusations of wrongdoing over a multimillion-euro deal to relocate the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.

There was also a mutiny within the Spain women's squad last September, when a large group of players demanded that long-standing coach Jorge Vilda be sacked. The RFEF backed Vilda and he cut 12 of the 15 players involved in the dispute from his World Cup squad. REUTERS, AFP