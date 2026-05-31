Spain lead wind-hit New York SailGP after disrupted opening day

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FILE PHOTO: Sailing - SailGP - New York Sail Grand Prix - New York, United States - June 7, 2025 SailGP F50 teams compete in front of the lower Manhattan skyline during the Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix in New York Harbor REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/File Photo

May 30 - Spain's Los Gallos took the overnight lead at the New York Sail Grand Prix on Saturday after winning two of the three races under an adjusted format as strong winds disrupted the opening day on the Hudson River.

The high winds prevented several F50 catamarans from being safely launched, forcing SailGP organisers to reduce the fleet to the four highest-ranked teams in the championship standings and award scaled points.

Led by Diego Botin, the Spanish crew finished atop the day-one standings ahead of Emirates GBR and the United States SailGP Team to move into Sunday's decisive racing in a strong position.

The result continued Spain's impressive run in the 2026 season as the defending New York champions pursue a fifth consecutive podium finish after placing third in Auckland and Sydney and second in Rio de Janeiro and Bermuda.

"It's kind of a weird weekend with the conditions we have today. You cannot fight Mother Nature many times," Botin said.

"We are confident that we can switch on to another different mode, and it's going to be the key for tomorrow."

Spain and Emirates GBR arrived in New York level on 44 championship points and trailing leaders Australia, who had 52 points after four events, making Saturday's result an important boost in the title race.

In the sunny but blustery conditions, with winds of around 40 km/h affecting crane operations for lifting boats into the water, only Spain and Emirates GBR were on the start line for the opening race after racing was delayed.

Dylan Fletcher's British crew led from start to finish to claim the first race, but Spain responded in style.

Los Gallos overturned Emirates GBR in race two after a successful tactical split on the course before again overhauling the British team in the final race of the day to finish with two wins from three starts.

The U.S. team joined the action from race two after only just getting their boat on the water and impressed despite limited preparation, recording the fastest speed of the day at more than 100 km/h.

SailGP said it intended to return to a full fleet for Sunday's racing, with the event schedule otherwise unchanged. REUTERS