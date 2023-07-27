Spain grants nationality to Iran chess star Sara Khadem, who shunned veil

MADRID – Sara Khadem, the Iranian chess player who fled to Spain after competing in an international tournament without wearing a mandatory hijab, was on Wednesday granted Spanish nationality, a government minister announced.

“In response to the exceptional circumstances concerning Mrs Sarasadat Khademalsharieh, I have just granted her Spanish nationality,” said Justice Minister Pilar Llop, quoted in the country’s Official Journal of the State (BOE), and using Khadem’s full name.

A 26-year-old chess grandmaster, Khadem participated in the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Kazakhstan in December 2022, without wearing the Islamic veil, which is compulsory for women in Iran.

As she explained in an interview with AFP in February, she did so in support of the protest movement that erupted in Iran following the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini in September last year.

The 26-year-old also told Reuters she had no regrets over her gesture in support of the protest movement against her country’s clerical leadership.

In a recent interview with newspaper El País, Khadem – who holds the title of Woman Grandmaster – said she only used to wear the headscarf at tournaments when there were cameras because she was representing Iran.

“With the hijab, I’m not me, I don’t feel good, and so I wanted to put an end to that situation,” she said. “So I decided not to wear it any more.”

Amini, 22, had been arrested by Tehran morality police for an alleged breach of the country’s strict dress code for women.

A relative warned Khadem that she would be arrested if she returned to Iran.

She decided to travel to Spain with her husband, film director Ardeshir Ahmadi, and their 10-month-old son Sam.

In January, she met Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, with whom she played a game of chess.