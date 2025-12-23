Spain ends 2025 atop Fifa men’s world rankings, US stays 14th

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Spain players posing for a team group photo before the World Cup qualifier against Turkey at the Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla on Nov 18, 2025.

NEW YORK – With the start of North America’s World Cup just over six months away, Spain will head into the new year as Fifa’s top ranked team, with two of the three host countries for the 2026 tournament tightly bunched together.

The United States will end the year ranked No. 14 in the poll, while Mexico sit just behind at No. 15. Canada are ranked No. 27.

Each of the three North America countries country will play host to World Cup games over the summer, with Mexico kicking off the tournament June 11 against 61st-ranked South Africa at Mexico City.

The United States will play their opening game against world No. 39 Paraguay on June 12 at Los Angeles, the same day Canada open their campaign against a yet-to-be-determined team at Toronto.

Defending World Cup champions Argentina were second in the final rankings update of 2025, while runners-up France were third.

England and Brazil completed the top five, while Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Croatia rounded out the top 10 in that order. The top 10 was unchanged from November’s rankings.

Morocco have plenty of buzz heading into a World Cup year and will open 2026 one spot outside the top 10.

Fifa will release its next updated rankings on Jan 18.

Japan are Asia’s top-ranked team at No. 18, but they were handed a blow on Dec 22.

French Ligue 1 club Monaco revealed that Japanese midfielder Takumi Minamino has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, most likely ruling him out of the World Cup.

The 30-year-old suffered the injury during the Dec 21 French Cup clash with Auxerre and was substituted midway through the game.

The club did not say when Minamino was expected to return, but the typical timeline for an ACL injury would see the former Liverpool player unavailable for the World Cup.

Minamino has made 73 appearances for the Samurai Blue and scored 26 international goals.

He played at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and has been an integral member of Hajime Moriyasu’s squad leading up to the next edition of the tournament.

Japan has been drawn to face the Netherlands, Tunisia and the winner of a European play-off in Group F.

Meanwhile, Neymar has undergone successful arthroscopic surgery on his knee, his club Santos said on Dec 22, as the attacker bids to get back to full fitness and earn a place in the Brazil squad for the World Cup.

The 33-year-old returned to his childhood club Santos in January and played a key role in their survival in the Brazilian top flight, playing through the pain and scoring five times in their last four matches.

In a statement on Dec 22, Santos said the surgery was performed by the Brazilian national team’s doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

“An arthroscopy was performed to treat a medial meniscus injury. The surgery was a success, and the athlete is doing well,” they added.

Santos did not provide a timeline for his return, though Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte reported his recovery would take up to a month.

Neymar, Brazil’s leading goalscorer with 79 goals, has not featured for the five-time World Cup winners since 2023 due to a succession of injuries.

In October, national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti said he must be fit if he is to earn a recall to the squad for the June 11 to July 19 World Cup.

Neymar is Brazil’s record goalscorer with 79 goals from 128 matches.

Brazil will face Scotland, 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco and Haiti in Group C. REUTERS, KYODO NEWS, AFP