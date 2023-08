SYDNEY – Captain Olga Carmona scored the decisive goal as Spain beat European champions England 1-0 to win the Women’s World Cup on Sunday night in Sydney.

The defender fired Spain ahead in the 29th minute, coolly finishing in the right-hand corner after a rapid counter-attack.

The game was briefly interrupted by a fan running on the pitch wearing a “Free Ukraine” T-shirt before being tackled by security. AFP

