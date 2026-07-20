Spain battle past 10-man Argentina 1-0 in extra time to win World Cup

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EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, July 19 - Spain needed an extra-time goal by substitute Ferran Torres to edge past 10-man defending champions Argentina 1-0 to win the World Cup on Sunday.

• Torres broke the deadlock early in the second half of extra time, firing home on the rebound to give the European champions their second World Cup title.

• Argentina were down to 10 men when Enzo Fernandez was dismissed with a second booking in second-half stoppage time.

• The Argentines were toothless in attack and did not have a shot on or off target for 115 minutes.

• At 65 years old, Spain's Luis de la Fuente became the oldest World Cup-winning coach.

• Argentina's 39-year-old captain Lionel Messi became only the second player to feature in three World Cup finals and also the oldest outfield player to feature in a final. REUTERS