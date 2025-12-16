South Star can take top spot

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Hong Kong champion jockey Zac Purton, who just won aboard Ka Ying Rising in the Group 1 Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m) at Sha Tin on Dec 14, will ride South Star in the Class 3 Sea Eagle Handicap (1,650m) at Happy Valley on Dec 17.

Race 1 (2,200m)

4 Star Brose is trending the right way since sliding into the cellar grade and his latest run was excellent. He was taken well back over 1,800m but finished exceptionally late to fifth. The rise to 2,200m is an unknown, but as a lightly raced four-year-old still on the improve, he looks worth sticking with now that conditions begin to suit.

2 Storm Runner continues to knock on the door with three seconds from four runs this campaign and the return to 2,200m looks a positive.

10 Super Hong Kong bounced back to form with a bold all-the-way win over this track and trip. While the query is whether he can repeat it, there is no doubting his affinity for the track and trip in a race full of question marks.

1 Perfect Pairing becomes more interesting back in Class 5 and his record over this track and trip demands respect.

Race 2 (1,000m)

3 Oriental Surprise is on the quick seven-day turnaround and his last run into sixth was better than it reads after leading. His stronger efforts have come when ridden quieter and those tactics will serve him well.

8 Modest Gentlemen arrives off an unlucky third over 1,200m at Sha Tin where he was badly held up at a crucial stage. A return to this track and trip, where his best form was produced, brings him right into play. While the win drought is a concern, he looks worth another chance in a wide-open Class 5.

5 Noble Deluxe also backs up from that same race where he stuck on for third. With the right run, he can feature again.

1 Island Breezes made a good impression in his first Class 5 attempt, recovering from a slow start to close nicely into fourth, and a cleaner getaway gives him scope to improve.

Race 3 (1,200m)

4 Flow Water Flow made an impression on debut, where he was allowed to find his rhythm early before producing one of the quicker closing splits of the night. He should take a natural step forward second-up and is hard to oppose.

6 Denfield is trending the right way this campaign and arrives off a fifth-up second, beaten only a nose. He is more than capable off this mark and looks set to run another honest race.

10 Lucky Man is always a little tricky to catch given how he mixes his form. But efforts such as his third to Sunny Q three starts back and his last-start second to Fit For Beauty read well for a race of this nature.

1 Perfectday showed ability last season with a fast-finishing seventh on debut followed by a second-up win. Though he resumes after a break with only fair trials, his latest piece of work was a step forward.

Race 4 (1,650m)

5 Made For Life takes a sharp rise in trip, from 1,200m at Sha Tin on debut to Happy Valley’s extended mile, which looks odd on paper. But his debut fourth, where he went to the line like a horse wanting further, suggests it is the right move.

1 Top Time was beaten by circumstance last start, snagged back from a wide draw and forced to defy the race shape, finishing best of the rest in second. He has been building the right way all campaign with three placings from four runs, and that latest effort sets him up to go one better.

4 Fighting Machine has turned in a more encouraging trial since his last run and, now fifth-up and on his fourth run back in Class 4 level, he has the foundation to rebound. Keep an eye on him.

8 Smart City was only fair in eighth last start, despite seeming to have his chance. His fourth-up profile says he is entitled to another look.

Race 5 (1,200m)

1 Northern Fire Ball drops back into Class 4, after finding Class 3 a touch beyond him, and this shapes as a far more suitable assignment. Barrier 2 allows him to settle closer as seen in earlier wins.

6 Thunder Prince looks poised to break through following the switch to Jamie Richards. He placed in all three runs for the stable and now lands an ideal set-up from barrier 1 with ace jockey Zac Purton engaged.

8 Loving Vibes comes through a solid 1,000m form race where he finished third to Mr Desira and Bunta Baby, briefly held up late when blinkers were applied first time, and the step-up to 1,200m looks a clear positive.

2 King Oberon arrives in peak form off consecutive wins and while the weights continue to rise, he is doing nothing wrong and remains in the mix.

Race 6 (1,800m)

8 China Win looks ready to break through for a first win. Conditions suit far better as he finally draws barrier 1, after a run of wide gates that forced negative tactics in his past three starts. Those efforts have still been sound and this shapes as his best opportunity yet.

2 Nearly Fine has been knocking on the door since the class drop and was excellent last time when flashing home for second from a wide draw over 2,200m. The drop back in trip is ideal, given he is a two-time winner over this course and distance.

7 Young Bravo remains untapped with just three race starts to his name and continues to improve with racing. He was not beaten far last time after being held up, and a quiet but encouraging trial catches the eye.

5 Double Win is flying since the switch to Manfred Man, posting back-to-back wins over longer.

Race 7 (1,200m)

6 Big Return has slid to a mark where he should now be able to win. His latest run, eased out to last before launching late into sixth, shows that he is close. The stable switch to Richards, followed by a handy trial, suggests he may find another gear.

5 Run Run Smart caused an upset two back when leading throughout from a wide gate. His follow-up run was better than it looks on paper, trapped wide yet still within two lengths of the winner. With little obvious speed engaged, he maps to get things his own way.

9 Somelovefromabove finally put it together at his sixth attempt, producing a clearly improved performance relative to last season. He is shaping like a horse who has now worked out the caper.

4 The Perfect Match resumes and comes in after three straight placings which set him up well to give a good account.

Race 8 (1,000m)

6 Love Together is a three-year-old trained by Caspar Fownes and trending the right way. He improved when switching to this track and trip second-up, closing to within half a length in second. He is ready to go one place better.

2 Eternal Fortune comes through that same race after underperforming as the well-backed odds-on favourite, but he raced far too keenly after being steadied mid-race and never travelled comfortably. He will be a bigger price this time and his previous form says he deserves another chance.

12 Superb King was the hard-luck story of that event. The Francis Lui-trained four-year-old gelding held up badly late yet still finishing only a length and a half away. With improvement to come, he is right in the mix.

4 Blue Illusion caused a boilover at cricket-score odds to beat this group, but now needs to show it was not a one-off.

Race 9 (1,650m)

2 South Star is worth another look after an excusable seventh where circumstances were against him. Drawn widest, he was forced to be steadied early, raced too keenly and never settled, yet still was not beaten far. He has since trialled well and, with a smoother trip anticipated, he is well-placed to rebound.

12 Mighty Steed looks a clear pace influence in a race lacking early speed. He did plenty right last start when overcoming barrier 12, leading and boxing on for third.

4 A Americ Te Specso draws nicely for a sweet run and is honest. He will be doing his best work late.

10 Fantastic Fun earned a pass mark back in Class 3, settling further back but finishing off well into fifth. He has found his form at this trip and can measure up.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club