South Korea's An wins World Tour Finals to equal calendar year title record

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

HANGZHOU, China, Dec 21 - South Korea's An Se-young won the World Tour Finals with a 21-13 18-21 21-10 win over defending champion Wang Zhiyi on Sunday for her 11th title in 2025, equalling Japan great Kento Momota's record of most titles in a calendar year in singles competition.

An, the 2024 Paris Olympics champion, engaged in a marathon contest of 96 minutes against Wang, with both players using their speed to get early points. The Chinese player targeted her opponent's forehand and stretched out rallies to tire her out.

But An put Wang under severe pressure by using sharp shot placements and stable defence to take advantage, before mixing up smashes to take a one-game lead.

Wang caught An out of position in the second game to show signs of revival. Tiredness in a contest of long rallies meant unforced errors crept in for the South Korean and her Chinese opponent pushed the game to a decider.

Tremendous defence from An on the back court allowed her to cover a lot of ground in the final game despite suffering leg cramps as she again employed smashes to trouble Wang and claim her second title at the season finale.

There was more disappointment for China in the men’s singles final as home favourite and world No. 1 Shi Yuqi lost 21-19-21-9 to Christo Popov – the world No. 8 becoming France’s first-ever World Tour winner. REUTERS